Columbine, CO
5648 W Alder Way
Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:36 AM

5648 W Alder Way

5648 West Alder Way · No Longer Available
Location

5648 West Alder Way, Columbine, CO 80128
Columbine Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Beautiful Littleton Home!! - When you walk in this home you will be surprised. This home has an updated kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space. Off of the kitchen it leads to an eating are and a huge living room. Large windows for natural light.

Updated bathroom upstairs with nice size bedrooms. The bottom level features a huge rec room, bedroom and and another updated bathroom. This home come with plenty of storage.

Large back yard
Washer/Dryer hookups
Tenants pay all utilities

Call today for your private showing!!
(720) 673-4882

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4651893)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5648 W Alder Way have any available units?
5648 W Alder Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbine, CO.
Is 5648 W Alder Way currently offering any rent specials?
5648 W Alder Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5648 W Alder Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5648 W Alder Way is pet friendly.
Does 5648 W Alder Way offer parking?
No, 5648 W Alder Way does not offer parking.
Does 5648 W Alder Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5648 W Alder Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5648 W Alder Way have a pool?
No, 5648 W Alder Way does not have a pool.
Does 5648 W Alder Way have accessible units?
No, 5648 W Alder Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5648 W Alder Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5648 W Alder Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5648 W Alder Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 5648 W Alder Way does not have units with air conditioning.
