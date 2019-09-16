6243 S. Elmira Circle E

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Price just reduced! Must see Home in Arapahoe Lake- Cherry Creeks Schools - This large Single Family Home is located in Arapahoe Lake. It offers beautiful hardwood floors on the main floor with carpet throughout the rest of the home. There are 3 bed/ 2bath up; office or bedroom and 1/2 bath on the main; with another large finished space in the basement that could be used as another bed or family room with a 3/4 bath. The home has many wonderful updates including a gorgeous kitchen- granite and stainless appliances. Huge Master bedroom with sitting area ; master bath- walk in closet. 2 fireplaces: 1 in family room and the other in the master bed. There is a sun room off the kitchen. Central AC. Fantastic community that includes: Lake, walking trails, pool, tennis courts. This home is located in the Cherry Creek School District (High Plains Elementary; Campus Middle; Cherry Creek High)



Pets may be considered on a case by case basis- if approved a $200 non-refundable pet fee will apply. Must pass a credit and background check - $40 app fee per adult on lease.



Please contact Beacon Property Management for a showing:



Kerri - 303-347-0975 ext 101

Laura - 303-347-0975 ext 102

Cameron - 303-347-0975 ext 106



(RLNE3191518)