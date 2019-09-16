All apartments in Cherry Creek
Find more places like 6243 S. Elmira Circle E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cherry Creek, CO
/
6243 S. Elmira Circle E
Last updated September 16 2019 at 8:50 PM

6243 S. Elmira Circle E

6243 South Elmira Circle East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cherry Creek
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6243 South Elmira Circle East, Cherry Creek, CO 80111
Arapahoe Lake

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Price just reduced! Must see Home in Arapahoe Lake- Cherry Creeks Schools - This large Single Family Home is located in Arapahoe Lake. It offers beautiful hardwood floors on the main floor with carpet throughout the rest of the home. There are 3 bed/ 2bath up; office or bedroom and 1/2 bath on the main; with another large finished space in the basement that could be used as another bed or family room with a 3/4 bath. The home has many wonderful updates including a gorgeous kitchen- granite and stainless appliances. Huge Master bedroom with sitting area ; master bath- walk in closet. 2 fireplaces: 1 in family room and the other in the master bed. There is a sun room off the kitchen. Central AC. Fantastic community that includes: Lake, walking trails, pool, tennis courts. This home is located in the Cherry Creek School District (High Plains Elementary; Campus Middle; Cherry Creek High)

Pets may be considered on a case by case basis- if approved a $200 non-refundable pet fee will apply. Must pass a credit and background check - $40 app fee per adult on lease.

Please contact Beacon Property Management for a showing:

Kerri - 303-347-0975 ext 101
Laura - 303-347-0975 ext 102
Cameron - 303-347-0975 ext 106

(RLNE3191518)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6243 S. Elmira Circle E have any available units?
6243 S. Elmira Circle E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherry Creek, CO.
What amenities does 6243 S. Elmira Circle E have?
Some of 6243 S. Elmira Circle E's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6243 S. Elmira Circle E currently offering any rent specials?
6243 S. Elmira Circle E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6243 S. Elmira Circle E pet-friendly?
Yes, 6243 S. Elmira Circle E is pet friendly.
Does 6243 S. Elmira Circle E offer parking?
No, 6243 S. Elmira Circle E does not offer parking.
Does 6243 S. Elmira Circle E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6243 S. Elmira Circle E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6243 S. Elmira Circle E have a pool?
Yes, 6243 S. Elmira Circle E has a pool.
Does 6243 S. Elmira Circle E have accessible units?
No, 6243 S. Elmira Circle E does not have accessible units.
Does 6243 S. Elmira Circle E have units with dishwashers?
No, 6243 S. Elmira Circle E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6243 S. Elmira Circle E have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6243 S. Elmira Circle E has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Cherry Creek 1 BedroomsCherry Creek 2 Bedrooms
Cherry Creek Apartments with BalconyCherry Creek Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Cherry Creek Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COBrighton, COBerthoud, COColumbine, COApplewood, COKen Caryl, CODakota Ridge, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs