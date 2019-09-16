6243 S. Elmira Circle E

Amenities
Price just reduced! Must see Home in Arapahoe Lake- Cherry Creeks Schools - This large Single Family Home is located in Arapahoe Lake. It offers beautiful hardwood floors on the main floor with carpet throughout the rest of the home. There are 3 bed/ 2bath up; office or bedroom and 1/2 bath on the main; with another large finished space in the basement that could be used as another bed or family room with a 3/4 bath. The home has many wonderful updates including a gorgeous kitchen- granite and stainless appliances. Huge Master bedroom with sitting area ; master bath- walk in closet. 2 fireplaces: 1 in family room and the other in the master bed. There is a sun room off the kitchen. Central AC. Fantastic community that includes: Lake, walking trails, pool, tennis courts. This home is located in the Cherry Creek School District (High Plains Elementary; Campus Middle; Cherry Creek High)
Pets may be considered on a case by case basis- if approved a $200 non-refundable pet fee will apply. Must pass a credit and background check - $40 app fee per adult on lease.
Please contact Beacon Property Management for a showing:
Kerri - 303-347-0975 ext 101
Laura - 303-347-0975 ext 102
Cameron - 303-347-0975 ext 106
(RLNE3191518)