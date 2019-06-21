5610 S Lansing Way

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

This 3-bedroom home, located in the highly desirable Cherry Creek Vista community, is available for rent on August 1, 2019. This home is maliciously updated and well cared for and offers:



Brazilian cherry hardwood floors throughout the main level;

New Jenn-Air appliances, including induction stovetop and retractable hood;

Samsung Refrigerator;

Large Trex deck in the back yard;

Four raised garden beds with automatic watering;

Professionally landscaped front and back yard; and

Updated master bath and guest bath.



The home is located Englewood, Colorado in one of the states best school districts:



Cottonwood Creek Elementary School

Campus Middle School

Cherry Creek High School



This home is steps to the trail head of Cherry Creek State Park and the Cherry Creek bike path. It is conveniently located near shopping areas and Denver Tech Center restaurants and 15 minutes away from the Park Meadows Shopping Mall.



This home is part of a duplex.



No Pets Allowed



