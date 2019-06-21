All apartments in Cherry Creek
Last updated June 21 2019 at 9:38 AM

5610 S Lansing Way

5610 South Lansing Way · No Longer Available
Location

5610 South Lansing Way, Cherry Creek, CO 80111
Cherry Creek Vista

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 3-bedroom home, located in the highly desirable Cherry Creek Vista community, is available for rent on August 1, 2019. This home is maliciously updated and well cared for and offers:

Brazilian cherry hardwood floors throughout the main level;
New Jenn-Air appliances, including induction stovetop and retractable hood;
Samsung Refrigerator;
Large Trex deck in the back yard;
Four raised garden beds with automatic watering;
Professionally landscaped front and back yard; and
Updated master bath and guest bath.

The home is located Englewood, Colorado in one of the states best school districts:

Cottonwood Creek Elementary School
Campus Middle School
Cherry Creek High School

This home is steps to the trail head of Cherry Creek State Park and the Cherry Creek bike path. It is conveniently located near shopping areas and Denver Tech Center restaurants and 15 minutes away from the Park Meadows Shopping Mall.

This home is part of a duplex.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4923742)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5610 S Lansing Way have any available units?
5610 S Lansing Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherry Creek, CO.
What amenities does 5610 S Lansing Way have?
Some of 5610 S Lansing Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5610 S Lansing Way currently offering any rent specials?
5610 S Lansing Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5610 S Lansing Way pet-friendly?
No, 5610 S Lansing Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cherry Creek.
Does 5610 S Lansing Way offer parking?
Yes, 5610 S Lansing Way offers parking.
Does 5610 S Lansing Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5610 S Lansing Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5610 S Lansing Way have a pool?
No, 5610 S Lansing Way does not have a pool.
Does 5610 S Lansing Way have accessible units?
No, 5610 S Lansing Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5610 S Lansing Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5610 S Lansing Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 5610 S Lansing Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5610 S Lansing Way has units with air conditioning.
