11636 East Berry Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly sauna

FABULOUS 3-story, move-in ready, 5461 sqft single-family home in the desirable Cherry Creek Vista! Upstairs, you have four spacious bedrooms all with walk-in closets and full bathrooms. Large master bedroom with five-piece master bath and lots of closet space. Large eat in kitchen opens to an updated dining room with backyard views. Living room with gas fireplace, Laundry, washer and dryer included, and full bathroom on the main level. Fully finished basement with steam room, home theater, full bathroom, office, and full bathroom.

Great neighborhood that's close to everything with some of the best schools in town - what more could you want!

Call for private showing.

Inna (720) 226-7019