Last updated December 1 2019 at 11:50 PM

11636 East Berry Drive

11636 East Berry Drive · No Longer Available
Cherry Creek
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Apartments with Garages
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Location

11636 East Berry Drive, Cherry Creek, CO 80111
Cherry Creek Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
sauna
FABULOUS 3-story, move-in ready, 5461 sqft single-family home in the desirable Cherry Creek Vista! Upstairs, you have four spacious bedrooms all with walk-in closets and full bathrooms. Large master bedroom with five-piece master bath and lots of closet space. Large eat in kitchen opens to an updated dining room with backyard views. Living room with gas fireplace, Laundry, washer and dryer included, and full bathroom on the main level. Fully finished basement with steam room, home theater, full bathroom, office, and full bathroom.
Great neighborhood that's close to everything with some of the best schools in town - what more could you want!
Call for private showing.
Inna (720) 226-7019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11636 East Berry Drive have any available units?
11636 East Berry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherry Creek, CO.
What amenities does 11636 East Berry Drive have?
Some of 11636 East Berry Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11636 East Berry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11636 East Berry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11636 East Berry Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11636 East Berry Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11636 East Berry Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11636 East Berry Drive offers parking.
Does 11636 East Berry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11636 East Berry Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11636 East Berry Drive have a pool?
No, 11636 East Berry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11636 East Berry Drive have accessible units?
No, 11636 East Berry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11636 East Berry Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11636 East Berry Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 11636 East Berry Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11636 East Berry Drive has units with air conditioning.
