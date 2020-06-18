All apartments in Cherry Creek
11051 E Crestridge Circle

11051 East Crestridge Circle · (408) 917-0430
Location

11051 East Crestridge Circle, Cherry Creek, CO 80111
The Hills at Cherry Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$5,700

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 4237 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
sauna
tennis court
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30th, 2020. Or call us (425) 321 0364.

Welcome home to this gem of a single-family home in the Hills at Cherry Creek!

Light-filled, airy, and fully-updated, unfurnished, 5-bedroomd/3.5 bathroom home property rental has everything you need to enjoy your oasis just outside the Denver Tech Center. Your kids will love the award-winning Cherry Creek schools. You'll love that the Hills neighborhood is one-of-a-kind with block parties in the Summer, turkey bowl at Thanksgiving, sleigh rides for the Holidays, egg roll in the Spring, and some of the friendliest neighbors you'll find anywhere in Colorado. Bonus! Walk across the street and you'll be in the massive Cherry Creek State Park with access to hundreds of miles of bike and running trails and an 880-acre reservoir.

Featuring:
- Gorgeous, newly refinished hardwood floors throughout; carpet floor, and 2-sided gas fireplace
- Light, bright, finished basement with full bath and dry sauna
- Kitchen with granite countertops, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal, convection oven, convection microwave/oven combo, and gas grill
- In-unit LG HE washer and dryer
- Children's play-set
- AC and electric heating (furnace heater)
- Pet-friendly home but only dogs allowed ($500 pet deposit/pet)
- Storage shed at the back of the house and is included on the rent
- Covered porch and yard; huge garden with raised beds, fully prepped for your summer vegetable garden
- 2 ½-car attached garage
- Community amenities: Parks, basketball court, tennis court, grills, and a large playing area.

Tenant pays for electricity (Xcel Energy), gas, and water. HOA fees (garbage, sewage) and lawn mowing will be covered by the landlord.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintena

(RLNE5832292)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

