11051 E Crestridge Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access sauna tennis court

Welcome home to this gem of a single-family home in the Hills at Cherry Creek!



Light-filled, airy, and fully-updated, unfurnished, 5-bedroomd/3.5 bathroom home property rental has everything you need to enjoy your oasis just outside the Denver Tech Center. Your kids will love the award-winning Cherry Creek schools. You'll love that the Hills neighborhood is one-of-a-kind with block parties in the Summer, turkey bowl at Thanksgiving, sleigh rides for the Holidays, egg roll in the Spring, and some of the friendliest neighbors you'll find anywhere in Colorado. Bonus! Walk across the street and you'll be in the massive Cherry Creek State Park with access to hundreds of miles of bike and running trails and an 880-acre reservoir.



Featuring:

- Gorgeous, newly refinished hardwood floors throughout; carpet floor, and 2-sided gas fireplace

- Light, bright, finished basement with full bath and dry sauna

- Kitchen with granite countertops, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal, convection oven, convection microwave/oven combo, and gas grill

- In-unit LG HE washer and dryer

- Children's play-set

- AC and electric heating (furnace heater)

- Pet-friendly home but only dogs allowed ($500 pet deposit/pet)

- Storage shed at the back of the house and is included on the rent

- Covered porch and yard; huge garden with raised beds, fully prepped for your summer vegetable garden

- 2 ½-car attached garage

- Community amenities: Parks, basketball court, tennis court, grills, and a large playing area.



Tenant pays for electricity (Xcel Energy), gas, and water. HOA fees (garbage, sewage) and lawn mowing will be covered by the landlord.



