10107 E Peakview Ave

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets fireplace

Cherry Creek high school 4beds 3 bds house DTC!



Location, Location, Location!!



A single family detached home with 4 beds, 3 baths, 1700 sqft in DTC. Each bedroom has its own bathroom and expansive walk-in closet for unsurpassed living comfort. New roof and flooring located in the cherry creek school district, a fabulous opportunity abounds in this beautiful home. Surprisingly large inside and with valued ceilings- IT IS A TRUE GEM! The bedrooms all have triple closets for an abundance of storage space! Walk to DTC, and light rail. Within mins of I-25, I-225, C470, and park meadows also close to great restaurants and shops!



Great location has top-ranked schools in the neighborhood-Cherry Creek School District:



Elementary: High Plains

Middle: Campus

High: Cherry Creek High



Pets negotiable with additional security deposit. This home won't last!

