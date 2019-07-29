10107 E Peakview Ave

Amenities
Cherry Creek high school 4beds 3 bds house DTC! - Property Id: 141398
Location, Location, Location!!
A single family detached home with 4 beds, 3 baths, 1700 sqft in DTC. Each bedroom has its own bathroom and expansive walk-in closet for unsurpassed living comfort. New roof and flooring located in the cherry creek school district, a fabulous opportunity abounds in this beautiful home. Surprisingly large inside and with valued ceilings- IT IS A TRUE GEM! The bedrooms all have triple closets for an abundance of storage space! Walk to DTC, and light rail. Within mins of I-25, I-225, C470, and park meadows also close to great restaurants and shops!
Great location has top-ranked schools in the neighborhood-Cherry Creek School District:
Elementary: High Plains
Middle: Campus
High: Cherry Creek High
Pets negotiable with additional security deposit. This home won't last!
