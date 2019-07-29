All apartments in Cherry Creek
Last updated July 29 2019 at 11:46 AM

10107 E Peakview Ave

10107 East Peakview Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10107 East Peakview Avenue, Cherry Creek, CO 80111

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cherry Creek high school 4beds 3 bds house DTC! - Property Id: 141398

Location, Location, Location!!

A single family detached home with 4 beds, 3 baths, 1700 sqft in DTC. Each bedroom has its own bathroom and expansive walk-in closet for unsurpassed living comfort. New roof and flooring located in the cherry creek school district, a fabulous opportunity abounds in this beautiful home. Surprisingly large inside and with valued ceilings- IT IS A TRUE GEM! The bedrooms all have triple closets for an abundance of storage space! Walk to DTC, and light rail. Within mins of I-25, I-225, C470, and park meadows also close to great restaurants and shops!

Great location has top-ranked schools in the neighborhood-Cherry Creek School District:

Elementary: High Plains
Middle: Campus
High: Cherry Creek High

Pets negotiable with additional security deposit. This home won't last!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/141398p
Property Id 141398

(RLNE5052350)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10107 E Peakview Ave have any available units?
10107 E Peakview Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherry Creek, CO.
What amenities does 10107 E Peakview Ave have?
Some of 10107 E Peakview Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10107 E Peakview Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10107 E Peakview Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10107 E Peakview Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 10107 E Peakview Ave is pet friendly.
Does 10107 E Peakview Ave offer parking?
No, 10107 E Peakview Ave does not offer parking.
Does 10107 E Peakview Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10107 E Peakview Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10107 E Peakview Ave have a pool?
No, 10107 E Peakview Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10107 E Peakview Ave have accessible units?
No, 10107 E Peakview Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10107 E Peakview Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10107 E Peakview Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 10107 E Peakview Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 10107 E Peakview Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
