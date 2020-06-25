976 Pleasant View St

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

This is a 6 bedroom, 3 bathroom home for rent just walking distance from the Castle Rock. The home features 3 bedrooms upstairs and 3 additional bedrooms downstairs. There is a master bedroom with attached bath, and 2 guest bathrooms. Includes a Fully fenced yard that is very large and 2 car garage. There is a large family room both upstairs and downstairs. Washer and dryer are included with the home. Tenant to pay utilities. Pets upon approval for additional deposit and rent rent. Looking for an 18 month lease to begin with for qualified applicants.



This property is proudly managed by PMI Parker. We have the same requirements for all our properties, and these requirements are listed below.



All adults who will be living at the property must pass our screening process. This process will verify the following



Criminal Background- Only convictions are considered.



Credit Score - We offer many packages to assist people with credit issues.



Income verification- The combined income of all tenants must be 3 times the monthly rent.



Eviction and rental history .



Reference checks.



If you have specific questions regarding your application and if you would qualify, feel free to contact us before submitting the application. There is a $45 non-refundable application fee for each adult that applies.



A security deposit equaling one months rent is due at lease signing.



The first months rent is due at lease signing. If you are moving in after the 20th of the month, the pro-rated rent is due for the current month, as well as the first full months rent at lease signing.



There is a one-time $99 lease initiation fee due at lease signing.



There is a $15 portal fee due monthly that gives you access to our portal system. This allows you to pay rent many ways including cash, credit card, ACH, etc. It is also how you will manage maintenance requests as well as giving you access to a 24/7 maintenance emergency line.



Resident Liability Insurance is required at $100,000 in coverage. This is offered through PMI Parker for $12.95 a month and each lease is automatically enrolled unless other adequate coverage is provided prior to lease signing.