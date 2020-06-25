All apartments in Castle Rock
Find more places like 976 Pleasant View St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Castle Rock, CO
/
976 Pleasant View St
Last updated January 17 2020 at 9:10 PM

976 Pleasant View St

976 Pleasant View · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Castle Rock
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

976 Pleasant View, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Downtown Castle Rock

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
This is a 6 bedroom, 3 bathroom home for rent just walking distance from the Castle Rock. The home features 3 bedrooms upstairs and 3 additional bedrooms downstairs. There is a master bedroom with attached bath, and 2 guest bathrooms. Includes a Fully fenced yard that is very large and 2 car garage. There is a large family room both upstairs and downstairs. Washer and dryer are included with the home. Tenant to pay utilities. Pets upon approval for additional deposit and rent rent. Looking for an 18 month lease to begin with for qualified applicants.

This property is proudly managed by PMI Parker. We have the same requirements for all our properties, and these requirements are listed below.

All adults who will be living at the property must pass our screening process. This process will verify the following

Criminal Background- Only convictions are considered.

Credit Score - We offer many packages to assist people with credit issues.

Income verification- The combined income of all tenants must be 3 times the monthly rent.

Eviction and rental history .

Reference checks.

If you have specific questions regarding your application and if you would qualify, feel free to contact us before submitting the application. There is a $45 non-refundable application fee for each adult that applies.

A security deposit equaling one months rent is due at lease signing.

The first months rent is due at lease signing. If you are moving in after the 20th of the month, the pro-rated rent is due for the current month, as well as the first full months rent at lease signing.

There is a one-time $99 lease initiation fee due at lease signing.

There is a $15 portal fee due monthly that gives you access to our portal system. This allows you to pay rent many ways including cash, credit card, ACH, etc. It is also how you will manage maintenance requests as well as giving you access to a 24/7 maintenance emergency line.

Resident Liability Insurance is required at $100,000 in coverage. This is offered through PMI Parker for $12.95 a month and each lease is automatically enrolled unless other adequate coverage is provided prior to lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 976 Pleasant View St have any available units?
976 Pleasant View St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 976 Pleasant View St have?
Some of 976 Pleasant View St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 976 Pleasant View St currently offering any rent specials?
976 Pleasant View St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 976 Pleasant View St pet-friendly?
Yes, 976 Pleasant View St is pet friendly.
Does 976 Pleasant View St offer parking?
Yes, 976 Pleasant View St offers parking.
Does 976 Pleasant View St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 976 Pleasant View St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 976 Pleasant View St have a pool?
No, 976 Pleasant View St does not have a pool.
Does 976 Pleasant View St have accessible units?
No, 976 Pleasant View St does not have accessible units.
Does 976 Pleasant View St have units with dishwashers?
No, 976 Pleasant View St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 976 Pleasant View St have units with air conditioning?
No, 976 Pleasant View St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Springs at Castle Rock
3715 Bilberry Street
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Black Feather
410 Black Feather Loop
Castle Rock, CO 80104
The Pines at Castle Rock
6221 Castlegate Dr W.
Castle Rock, CO 80108
Avalon Castle Rock at the Meadows
4300 Swanson
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Auburn Brook
1193 Auburn Drive
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Vistas at Plum Creek
1129 S Eaton Cir
Castle Rock, CO 80104
Venue at the Promenade
6200 Castlegate Drive West
Castle Rock, CO 80108

Similar Pages

Castle Rock 1 BedroomsCastle Rock 2 Bedrooms
Castle Rock Apartments with PoolCastle Rock Dog Friendly Apartments
Castle Rock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, CO
Louisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COFountain, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

The MeadowsCastle Pines
Metzler Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs