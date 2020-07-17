All apartments in Castle Rock
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

930 E. Plum Creek Pkwy #106

930 Plum Creek Parkway · (720) 795-2373
Location

930 Plum Creek Parkway, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Plum Creek

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 930 E. Plum Creek Pkwy #106 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,595

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1128 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
930 E. Plum Creek Pkwy #106 Available 08/01/20 Charming with a fantastic floorplan. - What a great combination; a fantastic floor plan with ground-level access*kitchen with LG stainless steel appliances, glass tile backsplash, stainless steel sink/high-end faucet, pantry*lush upgraded carpeting*spacious great room w/crown molding and cozy gas fireplace with built-in entertainment center, and walks out to a large patio*2 bedroom suites each with private baths*double-sided fireplace into master bedroom*washer and dryer included*detached one car garage + separate 9 X 12 storage space*Award Winning Douglas County Schools*minimum 1 year lease*available July 20th*income required is 3 times the rent*no minimum credit score*washer and dryer included*Security Deposit is one months rent*NO PETS*NO PETS*NO PETS*ONLY WAY TO SET A SHOWING IS TO TEXT JEFF AND MENTION THE STREET NAME*applications are at www.ColoradoDreamHomes.info.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5899485)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

