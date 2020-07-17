Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

930 E. Plum Creek Pkwy #106 Available 08/01/20 Charming with a fantastic floorplan. - What a great combination; a fantastic floor plan with ground-level access*kitchen with LG stainless steel appliances, glass tile backsplash, stainless steel sink/high-end faucet, pantry*lush upgraded carpeting*spacious great room w/crown molding and cozy gas fireplace with built-in entertainment center, and walks out to a large patio*2 bedroom suites each with private baths*double-sided fireplace into master bedroom*washer and dryer included*detached one car garage + separate 9 X 12 storage space*Award Winning Douglas County Schools*minimum 1 year lease*available July 20th*income required is 3 times the rent*no minimum credit score*washer and dryer included*Security Deposit is one months rent*NO PETS*NO PETS*NO PETS*ONLY WAY TO SET A SHOWING IS TO TEXT JEFF AND MENTION THE STREET NAME*applications are at www.ColoradoDreamHomes.info.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5899485)