Castle Rock, CO
6155 Medford Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6155 Medford Court

6155 Medford Court · No Longer Available
Location

6155 Medford Court, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Castlewood Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
This open floor plan 2100 sq ft home is located in Castlewood Ranch and sits on a large lot. The main level houses a separate office, large formal dining room, great room open to nice size kitchen and eating space. Accessible off the eating area is a large backyard deck. Great for grilling and watching those beautiful Colorado sunsets!

Additional rooms include 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms including the master suite with a 5 piece bath and 2 closets! Separate laundry room leads to the 3 car garage. Extras include an expansive lot, large deck and A\C plus a full unfinished basement for all your storage needs.

Great Location, 10 minutes to charming downtown Castle Rock with easy access to I-25. This property is professionally managed by Zimmerman and Associates. Please call or email for any additional information or to set your showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6155 Medford Court have any available units?
6155 Medford Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 6155 Medford Court have?
Some of 6155 Medford Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6155 Medford Court currently offering any rent specials?
6155 Medford Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6155 Medford Court pet-friendly?
No, 6155 Medford Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Castle Rock.
Does 6155 Medford Court offer parking?
Yes, 6155 Medford Court offers parking.
Does 6155 Medford Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6155 Medford Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6155 Medford Court have a pool?
No, 6155 Medford Court does not have a pool.
Does 6155 Medford Court have accessible units?
No, 6155 Medford Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6155 Medford Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6155 Medford Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 6155 Medford Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6155 Medford Court has units with air conditioning.
