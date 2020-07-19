6155 Medford Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill garage internet access

This open floor plan 2100 sq ft home is located in Castlewood Ranch and sits on a large lot. The main level houses a separate office, large formal dining room, great room open to nice size kitchen and eating space. Accessible off the eating area is a large backyard deck. Great for grilling and watching those beautiful Colorado sunsets!



Additional rooms include 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms including the master suite with a 5 piece bath and 2 closets! Separate laundry room leads to the 3 car garage. Extras include an expansive lot, large deck and A\C plus a full unfinished basement for all your storage needs.



Great Location, 10 minutes to charming downtown Castle Rock with easy access to I-25. This property is professionally managed by Zimmerman and Associates. Please call or email for any additional information or to set your showing.