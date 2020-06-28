5669 E. Tabor Drive

Amenities

Founders Village 3 bed 2.5 bath in Castle Rock Avail September 2019 /Sorry NO PETS - Brought to you by Jaris Realty, Inc. Please call 303-835-0041 to set your showing on this fantastic home available NOW.



Coming Soon September 1, 2019



This comfortable two-story, 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home sits in the town of Castle Rock in the Founders Village community and Douglas County school district. The flooring is all been replaced and whole house interior painting so ALLERGY FREE! No matter what the season is you will enjoy coming home to your new home. When you walk in, you will be greeted by the gracious living room with vaulted ceilings. The kitchen features an open view to the lower family room. For those cold winter days, you can warm up by the fireplace. When you enter the master bedroom, you will be greeted by the natural lighting. All of the bedrooms are on the upper level. If you are looking for storage space, you have it! The backyard is fully fenced in addition to the large over sized two-car garage which offers extra storage. Dont forget the amenities including nearby parks and community pool. Your new home awaits!

-Available September 2019

-South-Facing

-1,616 square foot finished 416 square feet unfinished

- 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 baths

-Large 2 Car Garage



