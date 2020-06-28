All apartments in Castle Rock
Last updated September 21 2019 at 10:06 AM

5669 E. Tabor Drive

5669 North Tabor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5669 North Tabor Drive, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Founders Village

Amenities

garage
pool
fireplace
extra storage
range
refrigerator
Founders Village 3 bed 2.5 bath in Castle Rock Avail September 2019 /Sorry NO PETS - Brought to you by Jaris Realty, Inc. Please call 303-835-0041 to set your showing on this fantastic home available NOW.

Coming Soon September 1, 2019

This comfortable two-story, 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home sits in the town of Castle Rock in the Founders Village community and Douglas County school district. The flooring is all been replaced and whole house interior painting so ALLERGY FREE! No matter what the season is you will enjoy coming home to your new home. When you walk in, you will be greeted by the gracious living room with vaulted ceilings. The kitchen features an open view to the lower family room. For those cold winter days, you can warm up by the fireplace. When you enter the master bedroom, you will be greeted by the natural lighting. All of the bedrooms are on the upper level. If you are looking for storage space, you have it! The backyard is fully fenced in addition to the large over sized two-car garage which offers extra storage. Dont forget the amenities including nearby parks and community pool. Your new home awaits!
-Available September 2019
-South-Facing
-1,616 square foot finished 416 square feet unfinished
- 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 baths
-Large 2 Car Garage

(RLNE1996944)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5669 E. Tabor Drive have any available units?
5669 E. Tabor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 5669 E. Tabor Drive have?
Some of 5669 E. Tabor Drive's amenities include garage, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5669 E. Tabor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5669 E. Tabor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5669 E. Tabor Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5669 E. Tabor Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Castle Rock.
Does 5669 E. Tabor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5669 E. Tabor Drive offers parking.
Does 5669 E. Tabor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5669 E. Tabor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5669 E. Tabor Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5669 E. Tabor Drive has a pool.
Does 5669 E. Tabor Drive have accessible units?
No, 5669 E. Tabor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5669 E. Tabor Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5669 E. Tabor Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5669 E. Tabor Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5669 E. Tabor Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
