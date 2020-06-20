All apartments in Castle Rock
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

507 Lewis Street

507 Lewis Street · No Longer Available
Location

507 Lewis Street, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Downtown Castle Rock

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
This older ranch has been totally redone both inside and out. There is approximaetly 1600 square feet on the main level plus an unfinished lower level along with the 2 car tuck under garage. Basement has lots of space for storage or could be used as a casual rec area. The main floor houses the large living room with fireplace, formal dining, kitchen with eating area, mud room, three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Builder did an excellent job of keeping some of the old charm including built-ins in the hall way and the bedrooms. Extras include hardwood floors throughout, updated appliances and a nice size patio for those family barbecues. Easy walking distance to downtown Castle Rock with great access to I-25 and minutes to the famous Castle Rock Outlet Mall. Owner prefers a 24 month lease. No pets please.

This property is professionally managed by Zimmerman & Associates. Please call 303-688-3702 to set your showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 507 Lewis Street have any available units?
507 Lewis Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
How much is rent in Castle Rock, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Castle Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 507 Lewis Street have?
Some of 507 Lewis Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 507 Lewis Street currently offering any rent specials?
507 Lewis Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 Lewis Street pet-friendly?
No, 507 Lewis Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Castle Rock.
Does 507 Lewis Street offer parking?
Yes, 507 Lewis Street offers parking.
Does 507 Lewis Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 507 Lewis Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 Lewis Street have a pool?
No, 507 Lewis Street does not have a pool.
Does 507 Lewis Street have accessible units?
No, 507 Lewis Street does not have accessible units.
Does 507 Lewis Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 507 Lewis Street has units with dishwashers.
