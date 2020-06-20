507 Lewis Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill garage internet access

This older ranch has been totally redone both inside and out. There is approximaetly 1600 square feet on the main level plus an unfinished lower level along with the 2 car tuck under garage. Basement has lots of space for storage or could be used as a casual rec area. The main floor houses the large living room with fireplace, formal dining, kitchen with eating area, mud room, three bedrooms and two bathrooms.



Builder did an excellent job of keeping some of the old charm including built-ins in the hall way and the bedrooms. Extras include hardwood floors throughout, updated appliances and a nice size patio for those family barbecues. Easy walking distance to downtown Castle Rock with great access to I-25 and minutes to the famous Castle Rock Outlet Mall. Owner prefers a 24 month lease. No pets please.



This property is professionally managed by Zimmerman & Associates. Please call 303-688-3702 to set your showing.