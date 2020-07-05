5017 Thorndike Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Home is ready for move in today~ Fantastic location!!!! - Let me show you this lovely Three bedroom home located in the desirable Founders Village neighborhood of Castle Rock. Features 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, 1,511 Finished Sq Ft with a Large Family Room and Vaulted Ceilings. Newer Carpet throughout & an Open Kitchen with Lots of Cabinets and Pantry. Enjoy the Three-Sided Fireplace conveniently located in between the kitchen and the living room area. There are Ceiling Fans in Family Room and All Bedrooms. Home also includes Newer Air Conditioning System, Walk-In Closets (In Master and in one of the bedrooms), Spacious Backyard w/ Patio & 2-Car Attached Garage. Plus Laundry Room w/ Washer and Dryer!



Sits in a nice Quiet Neighborhood, Close to Shopping, Schools and Parks (Easy Access to I-25)



$2150 Monthly Rent

$2150 Security Deposit

Application Fee: $40 for anyone residing in the home over the age of 18



Medium-Sized Dog will be considered w/Additional Pet Deposit



Call Jena Aguinaldo with Beacon Property Management for a showing & more information! 720-298-2556 OR jena@beaconpropertymanagement.com



(RLNE5415385)