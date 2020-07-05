All apartments in Castle Rock
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM

5017 Thorndike Avenue

5017 Thorndike Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5017 Thorndike Avenue, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Founders Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Home is ready for move in today~ Fantastic location!!!! - Let me show you this lovely Three bedroom home located in the desirable Founders Village neighborhood of Castle Rock. Features 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, 1,511 Finished Sq Ft with a Large Family Room and Vaulted Ceilings. Newer Carpet throughout & an Open Kitchen with Lots of Cabinets and Pantry. Enjoy the Three-Sided Fireplace conveniently located in between the kitchen and the living room area. There are Ceiling Fans in Family Room and All Bedrooms. Home also includes Newer Air Conditioning System, Walk-In Closets (In Master and in one of the bedrooms), Spacious Backyard w/ Patio & 2-Car Attached Garage. Plus Laundry Room w/ Washer and Dryer!

Sits in a nice Quiet Neighborhood, Close to Shopping, Schools and Parks (Easy Access to I-25)

$2150 Monthly Rent
$2150 Security Deposit
Application Fee: $40 for anyone residing in the home over the age of 18

Medium-Sized Dog will be considered w/Additional Pet Deposit

Call Jena Aguinaldo with Beacon Property Management for a showing & more information! 720-298-2556 OR jena@beaconpropertymanagement.com

(RLNE5415385)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5017 Thorndike Avenue have any available units?
5017 Thorndike Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 5017 Thorndike Avenue have?
Some of 5017 Thorndike Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5017 Thorndike Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5017 Thorndike Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5017 Thorndike Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5017 Thorndike Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5017 Thorndike Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5017 Thorndike Avenue offers parking.
Does 5017 Thorndike Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5017 Thorndike Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5017 Thorndike Avenue have a pool?
No, 5017 Thorndike Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5017 Thorndike Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5017 Thorndike Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5017 Thorndike Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5017 Thorndike Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5017 Thorndike Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5017 Thorndike Avenue has units with air conditioning.

