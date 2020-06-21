4717 N. Bearlily Way

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony Property Amenities garage pet friendly

Great Castle Rock location in The Meadows Available December 3rd - Fantastic location in The Meadows Neighborhood, walking distance to the Castle View High School, Castle Rock Middle School and Castle rock Adventist Hospital campus. Available on or around December 3rd. Interior pictures coming soon!



Welcome home to this 2,000 square foot 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath and 2 car garage. The main floor boast a vaulted family room as you walk in along with the seperate dining area next to the large kitchen. Upstairs you will see another vaulted ceiling in the master bedroom suite. Down the hall is the 2 secondary bedrooms which share a jack and jll bathroom. As you go to the finished basement you will find a room that would make a great office area with extra storage off of it. The rest of the basement has living area with a wet bar and to finish it off the 3rd full bath room. Great sized fenced in backyard and patio area.



Pet Policy - NO Cats but owner will allow 1-2 dogs.



Managed and marketed by Jaris Realty, Inc. call today for your private showing 303-835-0041



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4534147)