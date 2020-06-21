All apartments in Castle Rock
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4717 N. Bearlily Way

4717 North Bearlily Way · No Longer Available
Location

4717 North Bearlily Way, Castle Rock, CO 80109
The Meadows

Amenities

Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
Great Castle Rock location in The Meadows Available December 3rd - Fantastic location in The Meadows Neighborhood, walking distance to the Castle View High School, Castle Rock Middle School and Castle rock Adventist Hospital campus. Available on or around December 3rd. Interior pictures coming soon!

Welcome home to this 2,000 square foot 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath and 2 car garage. The main floor boast a vaulted family room as you walk in along with the seperate dining area next to the large kitchen. Upstairs you will see another vaulted ceiling in the master bedroom suite. Down the hall is the 2 secondary bedrooms which share a jack and jll bathroom. As you go to the finished basement you will find a room that would make a great office area with extra storage off of it. The rest of the basement has living area with a wet bar and to finish it off the 3rd full bath room. Great sized fenced in backyard and patio area.

Pet Policy - NO Cats but owner will allow 1-2 dogs.

Managed and marketed by Jaris Realty, Inc. call today for your private showing 303-835-0041

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4534147)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4717 N. Bearlily Way have any available units?
4717 N. Bearlily Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
How much is rent in Castle Rock, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Castle Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 4717 N. Bearlily Way have?
Some of 4717 N. Bearlily Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4717 N. Bearlily Way currently offering any rent specials?
4717 N. Bearlily Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4717 N. Bearlily Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4717 N. Bearlily Way is pet friendly.
Does 4717 N. Bearlily Way offer parking?
Yes, 4717 N. Bearlily Way does offer parking.
Does 4717 N. Bearlily Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4717 N. Bearlily Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4717 N. Bearlily Way have a pool?
No, 4717 N. Bearlily Way does not have a pool.
Does 4717 N. Bearlily Way have accessible units?
No, 4717 N. Bearlily Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4717 N. Bearlily Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4717 N. Bearlily Way does not have units with dishwashers.
