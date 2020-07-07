4316 Timber Hollow Loop

Amenities

4 bed 2.5 bath home in the Meadows - This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home features an outstanding open floor plan. Enjoy the outdoors with two covered patios. The main floor is rounded off nicely with a spacious family room, walk-in pantry and main floor office/bed. Upstairs you will find a built-in desk on the landing 2 nice sized bedrooms along with a master bedroom with 5 piece bath and walk-in closet. Corner lot. . Garden level unfinished basement and 2 car garage.

No pets and no smoking. Please call from 9am - 6pm only 303-841-1225.

