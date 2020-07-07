All apartments in Castle Rock
4316 Timber Hollow Loop
4316 Timber Hollow Loop

4316 Timber Hollow Loop · No Longer Available
Location

4316 Timber Hollow Loop, Castle Rock, CO 80109
The Meadows

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
4 bed 2.5 bath home in the Meadows - This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home features an outstanding open floor plan. Enjoy the outdoors with two covered patios. The main floor is rounded off nicely with a spacious family room, walk-in pantry and main floor office/bed. Upstairs you will find a built-in desk on the landing 2 nice sized bedrooms along with a master bedroom with 5 piece bath and walk-in closet. Corner lot. . Garden level unfinished basement and 2 car garage.
No pets and no smoking. Please call from 9am - 6pm only 303-841-1225.
Professionally managed by Hayes & Company Inc. For available properties please visit www.vrhayes.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3322698)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

