Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Move right in! Beautiful, well-maintained 4 bedroom home in Cerise Ranch. Hardwood floors, great open floor plan kitchen/living room, high ceilings, master bedroom on main level (next to an office or den). 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a large den downstairs with access to the big fenced yard.Tenant pays utilities and lawn mowing. NO smoking. 1 dog considered, with $500 pet deposit.Lot square footage is not correct- county property records were the source.