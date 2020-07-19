Rent Calculator
All apartments in Castle Rock
Home
Castle Rock, CO
296 Cherry Street
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
296 Cherry Street
296 Cherry Street
No Longer Available
Location
296 Cherry Street, Castle Rock, CO 80104
Founders Village
Amenities
on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3 Bedrooms, A\C, 5 piece bath in Master, unfinished basement, 2 Car garage, Bay window in kitchen, 1st floor has Pergo flooring, Maple Cabinets and Fenced Backyard
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 296 Cherry Street have any available units?
296 Cherry Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Castle Rock, CO
.
What amenities does 296 Cherry Street have?
Some of 296 Cherry Street's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 296 Cherry Street currently offering any rent specials?
296 Cherry Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 296 Cherry Street pet-friendly?
No, 296 Cherry Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Castle Rock
.
Does 296 Cherry Street offer parking?
Yes, 296 Cherry Street offers parking.
Does 296 Cherry Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 296 Cherry Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 296 Cherry Street have a pool?
No, 296 Cherry Street does not have a pool.
Does 296 Cherry Street have accessible units?
No, 296 Cherry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 296 Cherry Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 296 Cherry Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 296 Cherry Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 296 Cherry Street has units with air conditioning.
