2945 Mount Royal Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Live right next to Plum Creek Golf Course! - This gorgeous home is right off the golf course, allowing you amazing views of all of Colorado and the beauty that our state holds. Not only does it have a great kitchen with an eating area, it was made for entertaining with a bar overlooking the living area. The master suite has a huge tub that's just begging you to have a good soak, and a great walk in closet will fit all of your clothes! The second bedroom has its own full bathroom, and the home itself as an additional bathroom. The basement is full of storage opportunities and has a walk out patio into the fenced in backyard. With Safeway, Tractor supply, and plenty of restaurants, hiking trails, and beauty around you, you'll never be bored! Call us today to schedule your showing!



(RLNE5301813)