Last updated March 6 2020 at 11:36 PM

2695 Cutters Circle

2695 Cutters Circle
Location

2695 Cutters Circle, Castle Rock, CO 80108
Maher Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Available for move-in March 1st!

This stunning townhome features upgraded materials and architecture throughout!

The kitchen features a large island with beautiful granite countertops and plenty of cabinet space. The living area has wood and tile flooring, a sleek gas fireplace, and custom built-in-architectural nooks.

The master suite features vaulted ceilings, dual bathroom vanities, a walk-in closet, and something truly special: a bonus ensuite room!

The large second bedroom is also its own mini-master-suite with an attached bathroom!

There is a full basement, unfinished, for extra storage or activity space.

In the back area, you will find a rear patio ideal for reading, grilling or relaxation, and a single car detached garage with additional parking available.

Washer and dryer are included!

Community Information for Sapphire Pointe: Residents have access to the park, sports court, athletic fields, trails, clubhouse, and pool, and year-round community activities, all included with the rent! Next to the community is Gemstone Park, with a playground, climbing wall, and tennis court!

This home is Pet-Friendly with a monthly pet admin fee. Maximum two pets.

Easy showings at your leisure, Please see the video. Call today!!

Professionally managed by Formatic Property Management, Inc., offering excellent customer service, the latest in technology, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Formatic Property Management, Inc.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2695 Cutters Circle have any available units?
2695 Cutters Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 2695 Cutters Circle have?
Some of 2695 Cutters Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2695 Cutters Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2695 Cutters Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2695 Cutters Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2695 Cutters Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Castle Rock.
Does 2695 Cutters Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2695 Cutters Circle offers parking.
Does 2695 Cutters Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2695 Cutters Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2695 Cutters Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2695 Cutters Circle has a pool.
Does 2695 Cutters Circle have accessible units?
No, 2695 Cutters Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2695 Cutters Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2695 Cutters Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2695 Cutters Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2695 Cutters Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
