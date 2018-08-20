2695 Cutters Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Available for move-in March 1st!



This stunning townhome features upgraded materials and architecture throughout!



The kitchen features a large island with beautiful granite countertops and plenty of cabinet space. The living area has wood and tile flooring, a sleek gas fireplace, and custom built-in-architectural nooks.



The master suite features vaulted ceilings, dual bathroom vanities, a walk-in closet, and something truly special: a bonus ensuite room!



The large second bedroom is also its own mini-master-suite with an attached bathroom!



There is a full basement, unfinished, for extra storage or activity space.



In the back area, you will find a rear patio ideal for reading, grilling or relaxation, and a single car detached garage with additional parking available.



Washer and dryer are included!



Community Information for Sapphire Pointe: Residents have access to the park, sports court, athletic fields, trails, clubhouse, and pool, and year-round community activities, all included with the rent! Next to the community is Gemstone Park, with a playground, climbing wall, and tennis court!



This home is Pet-Friendly with a monthly pet admin fee. Maximum two pets.



Easy showings at your leisure, Please see the video. Call today!!



Professionally managed by Formatic Property Management, Inc., offering excellent customer service, the latest in technology, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Formatic Property Management, Inc.

