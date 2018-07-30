2515 Cutters Cir Apt 105

Amenities
***Available NOW!!***
This beautiful Castle Rock condo is in a great location in Cutter's Ridge at Sapphire Pointe Condos.
This condo is open with living, kitchen and dining room area and includes a gas fireplace on the main floor. Both bedrooms upstairs have their own bathrooms with plenty of closet space! There are beautiful laminate floors throughout the main level and tons of natural light. The Kitchen includes all appliances and is open to the dining area.
There is also a detached 1 car garage and FINISHED basement with carpet and a laundry area.
FEATURES:
2 Bed/3 Bath
Laminate Floors through out Main Level and in bedrooms
Dining Area
Refrigerator
Stove/Oven
Microwave
Dishwasher
Gas Fireplace
Ceiling Fans
Washer/Dryer
AC
Will consider one small dog with $350 pet deposit and $50 monthly pet rent.
NO Section 8
Easy access to I25 and Parker Road.
Community includes a clubhouse and pool!
For Showings, please call or text Dillon Brooks at 303-332-4529 or email dillon@newagere.com
To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.
We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.