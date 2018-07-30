All apartments in Castle Rock
Last updated October 15 2019

2515 Cutters Cir Apt 105

2515 Cutters Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2515 Cutters Circle, Castle Rock, CO 80108
Maher Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
***Available NOW!!***

This beautiful Castle Rock condo is in a great location in Cutter's Ridge at Sapphire Pointe Condos.

This condo is open with living, kitchen and dining room area and includes a gas fireplace on the main floor. Both bedrooms upstairs have their own bathrooms with plenty of closet space! There are beautiful laminate floors throughout the main level and tons of natural light. The Kitchen includes all appliances and is open to the dining area.

There is also a detached 1 car garage and FINISHED basement with carpet and a laundry area.

FEATURES:
2 Bed/3 Bath
Laminate Floors through out Main Level and in bedrooms
Dining Area
Refrigerator
Stove/Oven
Microwave
Dishwasher
Gas Fireplace
Ceiling Fans
Washer/Dryer
AC

Will consider one small dog with $350 pet deposit and $50 monthly pet rent.
NO Section 8

Easy access to I25 and Parker Road.

Community includes a clubhouse and pool!

For Showings, please call or text Dillon Brooks at 303-332-4529 or email dillon@newagere.com

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

