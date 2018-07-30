2515 Cutters Cir Apt 105

Amenities

This beautiful Castle Rock condo is in a great location in Cutter's Ridge at Sapphire Pointe Condos.



This condo is open with living, kitchen and dining room area and includes a gas fireplace on the main floor. Both bedrooms upstairs have their own bathrooms with plenty of closet space! There are beautiful laminate floors throughout the main level and tons of natural light. The Kitchen includes all appliances and is open to the dining area.



There is also a detached 1 car garage and FINISHED basement with carpet and a laundry area.



2 Bed/3 Bath

Laminate Floors through out Main Level and in bedrooms

Dining Area

Refrigerator

Stove/Oven

Microwave

Dishwasher

Gas Fireplace

Ceiling Fans

Washer/Dryer

AC



Will consider one small dog with $350 pet deposit and $50 monthly pet rent.

NO Section 8



Easy access to I25 and Parker Road.



Community includes a clubhouse and pool!



For Showings, please call or text Dillon Brooks at 303-332-4529 or email dillon@newagere.com



To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.



