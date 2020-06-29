All apartments in Castle Rock
1654 Cherokee Mountain Circle

1654 Cherokee Mountain Road · No Longer Available
Location

1654 Cherokee Mountain Road, Castle Rock, CO 80109
Red Hawk

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Views of "Castle Rock" from 1654 Cherokee Mtn Circle - Open your front door to community green space when you call 1654 Cherokee Mountain Circle home. Enjoy views of "Castle Rock" as well as the ease to access I-25 for a commute to Denver or Colorado Springs. This airy floor plan of 1491 square feet delivers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, tiled traditional dining room, master suite with walk-in closet, welcoming living room with wood like flooring, cheery kitchen with breakfast island, granite countertops and tile flooring in kitchen and bathrooms, electric self cleaning range, built in microwave, garbage disposal, pantry, dishwasher, refrigerator, first-floor laundry closet, handscraped wood like flooring in living room, home office, fleck carpeting, 2 car attached garage, covered front porch.

1654 Cherokee Mtn Circle has been pet free.

Prior to setting a time to see this townhome, please make sure you have visited the community rules at www.RedHawkCrossings.com/Rules.pdf

Red Hawk Crossings is a smoke free community.

This townhome in Castle Rock is listed for lease by Red Hawk Crossings LLC. It is available for a November 9th move in (after all verifications conducted, lease signed, and certified moneys collected). Lease amount is value range of $1750 to $1825 per month depending on application strength, and approved pet. Deposit will be $50 less than the agreed upon monthly lease amount. Approved pet possible with additional deposit - $500 for small dog or cat.

Features and Amenities:
3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, Separate Office / Den, 2 Car Attached Garage with garage door opener and keypad entry, 1491 Square Feet, Tile Entry Flooring, Flooring - Tile / Fleck Carpet / Wood Like Flooring, Electric Self Cleaning Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Built in Microwave, Kitchen Island with Breakfast Area, Granite Kitchen and Bathroom Counters, Pantry, Laundry Closet with Electric Dryer Hookup, Walk in Closet in Master Suite with one hang bar and shelving, 3 Piece Master Bathroom, Covered Front Porch, Recessed Lighting, Vaulted Ceiling, 2" Faux Wood Blinds, Great Natural Lighting, Gas Forced Air Heating, Central Air Conditioning, Trash Service Included, No Yard Maintenance, Smoker Free, Pet Free, Small Pet Possible, Douglas County Schools, Easy Access to I-25 / Hwy 85, Close to Hiking / Biking Trails, Close to New Miller Activity Complex, Views of "Castle Rock", Fronts Community Green Space

Pictures were taken 2018 (vacant) and September 2019.

(RLNE4272525)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1654 Cherokee Mountain Circle have any available units?
1654 Cherokee Mountain Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
What amenities does 1654 Cherokee Mountain Circle have?
Some of 1654 Cherokee Mountain Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1654 Cherokee Mountain Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1654 Cherokee Mountain Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1654 Cherokee Mountain Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1654 Cherokee Mountain Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1654 Cherokee Mountain Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1654 Cherokee Mountain Circle offers parking.
Does 1654 Cherokee Mountain Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1654 Cherokee Mountain Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1654 Cherokee Mountain Circle have a pool?
No, 1654 Cherokee Mountain Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1654 Cherokee Mountain Circle have accessible units?
No, 1654 Cherokee Mountain Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1654 Cherokee Mountain Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1654 Cherokee Mountain Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 1654 Cherokee Mountain Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1654 Cherokee Mountain Circle has units with air conditioning.
