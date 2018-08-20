1493 Bergen Rock St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

Beautiful townhome turn-key ready! Walk up the stairs to the generous sized living room perfect for entertaining friends and family. The kitchen is fully equipped with all necessary appliances for your convenience and the tile floor makes clean-up a breeze! The large master bathroom has a garden tub, separate shower, and double vanity to give you plenty of space for all of your things without all the clutter. Relax on the front patio and enjoy warm summer nights and cool fall days. Only 30 minutes from Denver, and a couple hours from Vail and Copper Mountain, enjoy weekend getaways and a lot of what Colorado has to offer. Call to make this your home today!