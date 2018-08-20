All apartments in Castle Rock
Find more places like 1493 Bergen Rock St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Castle Rock, CO
/
1493 Bergen Rock St
Last updated August 12 2019 at 5:44 PM

1493 Bergen Rock St

1493 Bergen Rock Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Castle Rock
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1493 Bergen Rock Street, Castle Rock, CO 80109
Red Hawk

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Beautiful townhome turn-key ready! Walk up the stairs to the generous sized living room perfect for entertaining friends and family. The kitchen is fully equipped with all necessary appliances for your convenience and the tile floor makes clean-up a breeze! The large master bathroom has a garden tub, separate shower, and double vanity to give you plenty of space for all of your things without all the clutter. Relax on the front patio and enjoy warm summer nights and cool fall days. Only 30 minutes from Denver, and a couple hours from Vail and Copper Mountain, enjoy weekend getaways and a lot of what Colorado has to offer. Call to make this your home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1493 Bergen Rock St have any available units?
1493 Bergen Rock St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Rock, CO.
Is 1493 Bergen Rock St currently offering any rent specials?
1493 Bergen Rock St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1493 Bergen Rock St pet-friendly?
No, 1493 Bergen Rock St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Castle Rock.
Does 1493 Bergen Rock St offer parking?
No, 1493 Bergen Rock St does not offer parking.
Does 1493 Bergen Rock St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1493 Bergen Rock St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1493 Bergen Rock St have a pool?
No, 1493 Bergen Rock St does not have a pool.
Does 1493 Bergen Rock St have accessible units?
No, 1493 Bergen Rock St does not have accessible units.
Does 1493 Bergen Rock St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1493 Bergen Rock St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1493 Bergen Rock St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1493 Bergen Rock St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Auburn Brook
1193 Auburn Drive
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Avalon Castle Rock at the Meadows
4300 Swanson
Castle Rock, CO 80109
The Pines at Castle Rock
6221 Castlegate Dr W.
Castle Rock, CO 80108
Springs at Castle Rock
3715 Bilberry Street
Castle Rock, CO 80109
Venue at the Promenade
6200 Castlegate Drive West
Castle Rock, CO 80108
Black Feather
410 Black Feather Loop
Castle Rock, CO 80104
Vistas at Plum Creek
1129 S Eaton Cir
Castle Rock, CO 80104

Similar Pages

Castle Rock 1 BedroomsCastle Rock 2 Bedrooms
Castle Rock Apartments with PoolCastle Rock Dog Friendly Apartments
Castle Rock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, CO
Louisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COFountain, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

The MeadowsCastle Pines
Metzler Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs