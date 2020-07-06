All apartments in Castle Pines
Last updated December 23 2019 at 7:52 AM

7412 Pembroke Court

7412 Pembroke Court · No Longer Available
Location

7412 Pembroke Court, Castle Pines, CO 80108

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Make yourself at home at this charming 5 bedroom 4 bathroom home located in a Castle Pines North! Set in the back of a cul-de-sac, this gorgeous home boasts a huge open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, fresh paint, refinished hardwood floors, skylights, 5 bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms. One bedroom is on the main floor with a bathroom.
The gourmet kitchen has been updated with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. If more living space is needed the fully finished walkout basement should fit the bill. The lower level includes a giant great room and additional bedroom and bathroom. If the outdoors is your desire, this home sits on nearly 0.40 acres. Between the deck, covered patio, front porch, sunning patio, there are plenty of places to relax and enjoy your surroundings. Located in highly desirable neighborhood with swimming pool and tennis courts. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7412 Pembroke Court have any available units?
7412 Pembroke Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Pines, CO.
What amenities does 7412 Pembroke Court have?
Some of 7412 Pembroke Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7412 Pembroke Court currently offering any rent specials?
7412 Pembroke Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7412 Pembroke Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 7412 Pembroke Court is pet friendly.
Does 7412 Pembroke Court offer parking?
No, 7412 Pembroke Court does not offer parking.
Does 7412 Pembroke Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7412 Pembroke Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7412 Pembroke Court have a pool?
Yes, 7412 Pembroke Court has a pool.
Does 7412 Pembroke Court have accessible units?
No, 7412 Pembroke Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7412 Pembroke Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7412 Pembroke Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7412 Pembroke Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 7412 Pembroke Court does not have units with air conditioning.

