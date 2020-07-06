7412 Pembroke Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Make yourself at home at this charming 5 bedroom 4 bathroom home located in a Castle Pines North! Set in the back of a cul-de-sac, this gorgeous home boasts a huge open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, fresh paint, refinished hardwood floors, skylights, 5 bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms. One bedroom is on the main floor with a bathroom.

The gourmet kitchen has been updated with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. If more living space is needed the fully finished walkout basement should fit the bill. The lower level includes a giant great room and additional bedroom and bathroom. If the outdoors is your desire, this home sits on nearly 0.40 acres. Between the deck, covered patio, front porch, sunning patio, there are plenty of places to relax and enjoy your surroundings. Located in highly desirable neighborhood with swimming pool and tennis courts. Contact our leasing agent for more information!



