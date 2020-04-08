834 Good Hope Dr

Amenities

Come check out this amazing and rare find in Castle Pines Village. This beautiful home has amazing views all the way throughout. The kitchen has granite countertops, plenty of storage and all major stainless steel appliances including a gas range are included. The floorplan includes formal dining room, large family room, living room with gas fireplace and built-in shelving, a guest half bath and a main floor office. This level has beautiful hardwood floors throughout the space.



There are 4 bedrooms upstairs. The master includes a dual vanity, soaker tub, shower and walk-in closet with built-ins. The first bedroom has ceiling fan, sliding closet doors and a private full bathroom attached with new tile flooring. The other two bedrooms share a full bathroom.



This home is available NOW, so don't miss out!!!



The expansive back deck faces west for absolutely amazing mountain views and evening sunset views. This is the perfect space for entertaining family and guests nearly all year round. The property has mature trees and landscaping that makes this feel like the perfect mountain retreat every day.



The walkout basement is a fully finished out space. There is plenty of room for a game room, play room, extra storage or a second living room with a gas fireplace. There is a fifth bedroom in the basement with room for seating and is a perfect space for an older member of the family or as a guest room. This rental includes a large laundry room complete with a washer and dryer. The garage is a large 3-Car garage with plenty of storage space.



Seeking a minimum of 15-month lease, but very open to longer lease terms as well to hold the rental rate.



This neighborhood is in the gated community of Castle Pines Village. The drive in and out of the area is just breath taking and filled with mature trees. The community includes trails and plenty of open spaces, golf course and surrounded by million dollar and multi-million dollar houses. Easy access into DTC, I-25 and the surrounding South Metro Denver communities. This is in the Castle Pines Village HOA which includes Pool, Fitness Center with Clubhouse, Trails and Tennis Courts, and more.



Tenant Responsible for the following utilities (Water, Sewer, Gas, Electric), Trash and Recyling are included in rent, Filter Maintenance Program ($15/Month) / $40 Application fee per Adult over 18 YO + $5 Application Service Fee / Pet Application Fees (See PMI Elevation website for Pet Policy), Pet Deposits and Initiation Fees are additional / Minimum Security Deposit equal to One Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation/ First Month's Rent due at Lease Execution / $1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment / $9.95 Tenant Benefit Program Package per Month (Tenant Portal, Local Discounts, 24/7 Emergency Call Center) / Low Credit applicants may have to enroll in a Credit Improvement Program starting at $25 per month and pay additional security deposit. This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current.



