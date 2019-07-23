All apartments in Castle Pines Village
Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:56 AM

5165 Le Duc Dr

5165 Le Duc Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5165 Le Duc Drive, Castle Pines Village, CO 80108

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
Perfection and luxury awaits! - Perfection and luxury awaits! This stunning paired home is in exclusive gated Castle Pines with golf/pool/tennis/fitness and only the best of everything*backs to open space with lake and mtn. views from your covered back deck*ZERO maintenance outside-all HOA maintained*luxurious appointments include 12' ceilings, hand troweled walls, wide plank hardwoods, custom tile accents, plantation shutters, nickel finishes*built for entertaining*high-end island kitchen with Bosch stainless appliances, double ovens, wine fridge, cherry cabs with mocha glaze, granite slab counters with oversized stainless sink*luxurious master w/opulent bath, large shower, and enormous custom closet that leads to laundry room*great room w/rocked gas fireplace*2nd bedroom on main level plus office/formal dining*garden level basement boasts massive rec room with open theater and 2 large bedrooms*tons of storage space*Available immediately*Pets are O.K.

(RLNE5019087)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5165 Le Duc Dr have any available units?
5165 Le Duc Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Castle Pines Village, CO.
What amenities does 5165 Le Duc Dr have?
Some of 5165 Le Duc Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5165 Le Duc Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5165 Le Duc Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5165 Le Duc Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5165 Le Duc Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5165 Le Duc Dr offer parking?
No, 5165 Le Duc Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5165 Le Duc Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5165 Le Duc Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5165 Le Duc Dr have a pool?
Yes, 5165 Le Duc Dr has a pool.
Does 5165 Le Duc Dr have accessible units?
No, 5165 Le Duc Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5165 Le Duc Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5165 Le Duc Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5165 Le Duc Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5165 Le Duc Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
