5165 Le Duc Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly tennis court

Perfection and luxury awaits! - Perfection and luxury awaits! This stunning paired home is in exclusive gated Castle Pines with golf/pool/tennis/fitness and only the best of everything*backs to open space with lake and mtn. views from your covered back deck*ZERO maintenance outside-all HOA maintained*luxurious appointments include 12' ceilings, hand troweled walls, wide plank hardwoods, custom tile accents, plantation shutters, nickel finishes*built for entertaining*high-end island kitchen with Bosch stainless appliances, double ovens, wine fridge, cherry cabs with mocha glaze, granite slab counters with oversized stainless sink*luxurious master w/opulent bath, large shower, and enormous custom closet that leads to laundry room*great room w/rocked gas fireplace*2nd bedroom on main level plus office/formal dining*garden level basement boasts massive rec room with open theater and 2 large bedrooms*tons of storage space*Available immediately*Pets are O.K.



