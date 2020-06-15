All apartments in Broomfield
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:03 AM

5145 Ladies Tresses Place

5145 Ladies' Tresses Place · (720) 583-4369
Location

5145 Ladies' Tresses Place, Broomfield, CO 80023
Broadlands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5145 Ladies Tresses Place · Avail. now

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1556 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
5145 Ladies Tresses Place Available 05/01/20 2 WEEKS FREE RENT 3BD/2.5BA Broomfield Townhome, Available May 1st - Welcome to 5145 Ladies Tresses Place, your new home. This beautiful townhouse offers contemporary living space, a full, unfinished basement for storage, and an attached two-car garage. It is located in the desirable Broadlands golf course community. You will have full access less than a block away to the main pool, a playground, and a huge park. Enjoy both a deck with great mountain views and a beautiful flagstone patio for relaxing.

The kitchen has granite countertops, stainless appliances, a full pantry, lots of cabinet space, and room for a small eat-in area. The separate living room boasts two-story ceiling height and is flanked by a half bath. All these areas have beautiful hardwood floors. Upstairs is carpeted, and you will find 3 large bedrooms. The master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, huge windows, a small sitting area, a walk-in closet, and ceiling fan. The master bathroom has a separate shower, soaker tub, large double vanity area with two sinks and lots of drawers and cabinet space, and a water closet with additional shelving for linens. The other two bedrooms have closets with shelving and share a full-sized bathroom. The laundry area is also conveniently located along the hallway. Pets negotiable.

The location provides quick access to Denver and Boulder via E-470. Local schools include Coyote Ridge Elementary, Westlake Middle, and Legacy High.

Call Fox Property Management at 720-583-4369 to set up your showing today!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4718706)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5145 Ladies Tresses Place have any available units?
5145 Ladies Tresses Place has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 5145 Ladies Tresses Place have?
Some of 5145 Ladies Tresses Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5145 Ladies Tresses Place currently offering any rent specials?
5145 Ladies Tresses Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5145 Ladies Tresses Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 5145 Ladies Tresses Place is pet friendly.
Does 5145 Ladies Tresses Place offer parking?
Yes, 5145 Ladies Tresses Place does offer parking.
Does 5145 Ladies Tresses Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5145 Ladies Tresses Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5145 Ladies Tresses Place have a pool?
Yes, 5145 Ladies Tresses Place has a pool.
Does 5145 Ladies Tresses Place have accessible units?
No, 5145 Ladies Tresses Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5145 Ladies Tresses Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 5145 Ladies Tresses Place does not have units with dishwashers.
