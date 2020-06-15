Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking playground pool garage internet access

5145 Ladies Tresses Place Available 05/01/20 2 WEEKS FREE RENT 3BD/2.5BA Broomfield Townhome, Available May 1st - Welcome to 5145 Ladies Tresses Place, your new home. This beautiful townhouse offers contemporary living space, a full, unfinished basement for storage, and an attached two-car garage. It is located in the desirable Broadlands golf course community. You will have full access less than a block away to the main pool, a playground, and a huge park. Enjoy both a deck with great mountain views and a beautiful flagstone patio for relaxing.



The kitchen has granite countertops, stainless appliances, a full pantry, lots of cabinet space, and room for a small eat-in area. The separate living room boasts two-story ceiling height and is flanked by a half bath. All these areas have beautiful hardwood floors. Upstairs is carpeted, and you will find 3 large bedrooms. The master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, huge windows, a small sitting area, a walk-in closet, and ceiling fan. The master bathroom has a separate shower, soaker tub, large double vanity area with two sinks and lots of drawers and cabinet space, and a water closet with additional shelving for linens. The other two bedrooms have closets with shelving and share a full-sized bathroom. The laundry area is also conveniently located along the hallway. Pets negotiable.



The location provides quick access to Denver and Boulder via E-470. Local schools include Coyote Ridge Elementary, Westlake Middle, and Legacy High.



Call Fox Property Management at 720-583-4369 to set up your showing today!



No Cats Allowed



