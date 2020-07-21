3751 West 136th Avenue #Q1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Three Bedroom Townhome Available For Rent in Broomfield - First floor features master bedroom with en suite bath, large living space with fire place, lovely kitchen with granite counter tops / island, laundry room, half bath and non conforming third bedroom to be used as office, kids rooms or den. Basement features second bedroom, half bath, fireplace and extra storage. This unit overlooks Broadlands golf course / green space and is in a quiet neighborhood with convenient access to E470 and I36.



