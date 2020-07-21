All apartments in Broomfield
Find more places like 3751 West 136th Avenue #Q1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Broomfield, CO
/
3751 West 136th Avenue #Q1
Last updated September 18 2019 at 10:36 AM

3751 West 136th Avenue #Q1

3751 West 136th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Broomfield
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3751 West 136th Avenue, Broomfield, CO 80023
Broadlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Three Bedroom Townhome Available For Rent in Broomfield - First floor features master bedroom with en suite bath, large living space with fire place, lovely kitchen with granite counter tops / island, laundry room, half bath and non conforming third bedroom to be used as office, kids rooms or den. Basement features second bedroom, half bath, fireplace and extra storage. This unit overlooks Broadlands golf course / green space and is in a quiet neighborhood with convenient access to E470 and I36.

(RLNE5076463)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3751 West 136th Avenue #Q1 have any available units?
3751 West 136th Avenue #Q1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 3751 West 136th Avenue #Q1 have?
Some of 3751 West 136th Avenue #Q1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3751 West 136th Avenue #Q1 currently offering any rent specials?
3751 West 136th Avenue #Q1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3751 West 136th Avenue #Q1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3751 West 136th Avenue #Q1 is pet friendly.
Does 3751 West 136th Avenue #Q1 offer parking?
Yes, 3751 West 136th Avenue #Q1 offers parking.
Does 3751 West 136th Avenue #Q1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3751 West 136th Avenue #Q1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3751 West 136th Avenue #Q1 have a pool?
Yes, 3751 West 136th Avenue #Q1 has a pool.
Does 3751 West 136th Avenue #Q1 have accessible units?
No, 3751 West 136th Avenue #Q1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3751 West 136th Avenue #Q1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3751 West 136th Avenue #Q1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Flatirons
13585 Via Varra Rd
Broomfield, CO 80020
Fusion 355
355 Eldorado Boulevard
Broomfield, CO 80021
AMLI at Interlocken
401 Interlocken Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80021
Arista Uptown
8500 Arista Pl
Broomfield, CO 80021
Cortland Broomfield
11585 Destination Dr
Broomfield, CO 80021
Cortland at Coalton
501 Summit Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80021
8000 Uptown
8000 Uptown Ave
Broomfield, CO 80021
Camden Interlocken
705 Eldorado Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80021

Similar Pages

Broomfield 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBroomfield 2 Bedroom Apartments
Broomfield Apartments with GymsBroomfield Dog Friendly Apartments
Broomfield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, CO
Loveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broomfield Urban Transit Village
Interlocken

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College