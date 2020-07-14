All apartments in Broomfield
3580 Boulder Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3580 Boulder Circle

3580 Boulder Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3580 Boulder Circle, Broomfield, CO 80023
Broadlands

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
clubhouse
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Awesome 2bd Broomfield condo in sought after Broadlands community (The Boulders). New carpet to be installed before you move in. Spacious kitchen w/breakfast bar opens into family room w/soaring vaulted ceilings. Excellent amenities w/pool, clubhouse & fitness center! 1 car detached garage & plenty of additional open parking. Top ranked Adams 12 schools (Coyote Ridge, Westlake MS, & Legacy H.S.). Minutes to shopping, & dining and walk to Broadlands Golf! Easy commute to Boulder or Denver. Minutes to Orchards outdoor mall. Paid HOA includes: water and trash, and snow removal.

PETS: Small & Medium pets (Dogs & Cats) ok upon mgt approval. (2) Max. TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING (and see more details & application criteria) please go to WWW.TAYLORREALTYGROUP.NET/LEASE - Section 8 NOT Accepted - Standard Security Deposit is equal to 1 month rent - 12 month or longer lease term desired.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/3580-boulder-circle ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3580 Boulder Circle have any available units?
3580 Boulder Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 3580 Boulder Circle have?
Some of 3580 Boulder Circle's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3580 Boulder Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3580 Boulder Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3580 Boulder Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 3580 Boulder Circle is pet friendly.
Does 3580 Boulder Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3580 Boulder Circle offers parking.
Does 3580 Boulder Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3580 Boulder Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3580 Boulder Circle have a pool?
Yes, 3580 Boulder Circle has a pool.
Does 3580 Boulder Circle have accessible units?
No, 3580 Boulder Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3580 Boulder Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3580 Boulder Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
