Amenities
Awesome 2bd Broomfield condo in sought after Broadlands community (The Boulders). New carpet to be installed before you move in. Spacious kitchen w/breakfast bar opens into family room w/soaring vaulted ceilings. Excellent amenities w/pool, clubhouse & fitness center! 1 car detached garage & plenty of additional open parking. Top ranked Adams 12 schools (Coyote Ridge, Westlake MS, & Legacy H.S.). Minutes to shopping, & dining and walk to Broadlands Golf! Easy commute to Boulder or Denver. Minutes to Orchards outdoor mall. Paid HOA includes: water and trash, and snow removal.
PETS: Small & Medium pets (Dogs & Cats) ok upon mgt approval. (2) Max. TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING (and see more details & application criteria) please go to WWW.TAYLORREALTYGROUP.NET/LEASE - Section 8 NOT Accepted - Standard Security Deposit is equal to 1 month rent - 12 month or longer lease term desired.
TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/3580-boulder-circle ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.