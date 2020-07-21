Amenities

12318 Deerfield Way Available 09/04/19 Charming And Bright Three Bedroom Home In Broomfield - When you walk in the front door of this beautiful Brandywine home, you'll find a tiled entryway with a coat closet and lots of natural sunlight! The foyer opens up into a spacious carpeted living room with two story vaulted ceilings and large windows to lighten the space. Off the living room is a powder room as well as the door to the unfinished basement. Off the other end of the living room is the walk through to the dining room which also boasts carpet and large windows lining the wall. Just past the dining room is a kitchen with vinyl wood floors and lots of cabinet space. There are glass sliding doors off the kitchen leading into the spacious back yard which overlooks a park with a large playground. The backyard is fully fenced and has a concrete patio great for entertaining.



Back in the kitchen, there is a mud room / laundry room with washer/dryer hook-ups and a door to the two-car garage. Upstairs you'll find the three bedrooms. The master bedroom has double entry doors and an attached master bathroom with double vanity and walk-in closet. The other two bedrooms are carpeted and have a jack and jill bathroom in-between them.



This home has central air-conditioning and tenants are responsible for paying all utilities, snow removal and landscaping. The home is available September 1st with a lease ending July 31, 2020. Don't miss this opportunity to live in a great location with scenic park views close to shopping and dining at the Sheridan Crossing Shopping Center.



LINK TO ONLINE APPLICATION: https://flrentals.appfolio.com/listings/detail/59fcb67b-34c8-431c-9336-4a87f36f3123



No Cats Allowed



