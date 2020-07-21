All apartments in Broomfield
Last updated August 6 2019 at 10:57 AM

12318 Deerfield Way

12318 Deerfield Way · No Longer Available
Location

12318 Deerfield Way, Broomfield, CO 80020
Brandywine

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
pet friendly
12318 Deerfield Way Available 09/04/19 Charming And Bright Three Bedroom Home In Broomfield - When you walk in the front door of this beautiful Brandywine home, you'll find a tiled entryway with a coat closet and lots of natural sunlight! The foyer opens up into a spacious carpeted living room with two story vaulted ceilings and large windows to lighten the space. Off the living room is a powder room as well as the door to the unfinished basement. Off the other end of the living room is the walk through to the dining room which also boasts carpet and large windows lining the wall. Just past the dining room is a kitchen with vinyl wood floors and lots of cabinet space. There are glass sliding doors off the kitchen leading into the spacious back yard which overlooks a park with a large playground. The backyard is fully fenced and has a concrete patio great for entertaining.

Back in the kitchen, there is a mud room / laundry room with washer/dryer hook-ups and a door to the two-car garage. Upstairs you'll find the three bedrooms. The master bedroom has double entry doors and an attached master bathroom with double vanity and walk-in closet. The other two bedrooms are carpeted and have a jack and jill bathroom in-between them.

This home has central air-conditioning and tenants are responsible for paying all utilities, snow removal and landscaping. The home is available September 1st with a lease ending July 31, 2020. Don't miss this opportunity to live in a great location with scenic park views close to shopping and dining at the Sheridan Crossing Shopping Center.

LINK TO ONLINE APPLICATION: https://flrentals.appfolio.com/listings/detail/59fcb67b-34c8-431c-9336-4a87f36f3123

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2639440)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12318 Deerfield Way have any available units?
12318 Deerfield Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 12318 Deerfield Way have?
Some of 12318 Deerfield Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12318 Deerfield Way currently offering any rent specials?
12318 Deerfield Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12318 Deerfield Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 12318 Deerfield Way is pet friendly.
Does 12318 Deerfield Way offer parking?
Yes, 12318 Deerfield Way offers parking.
Does 12318 Deerfield Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12318 Deerfield Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12318 Deerfield Way have a pool?
No, 12318 Deerfield Way does not have a pool.
Does 12318 Deerfield Way have accessible units?
No, 12318 Deerfield Way does not have accessible units.
Does 12318 Deerfield Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12318 Deerfield Way has units with dishwashers.
