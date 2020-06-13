125 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Brighton, CO

Apartment List
Finding an apartment in Brighton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 06:18pm
13 Units Available
Bridge Square Apartments
90 S 18th Ave, Brighton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,025
523 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,362
815 sqft
Apartment complex finds itself in very close proximity to grocery stores and plenty of restaurants in the area.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
8 Units Available
Solaire Apartments
1287 S 8th Ave, Brighton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,331
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,503
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,912
1350 sqft
Abundant storage space with walk-in closets in every floor plan. Resort-style pool with lap lanes, sun shelf and lounge chairs. Outdoor lounge with firepit. Less than a mile to US-85.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
4 Units Available
Platte View Landing
90 Miller Ave, Brighton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,608
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,532
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,754
1166 sqft
On-site management, 24 hour maintenance, and 30 day move-in satisfaction guarantee for unbeatable resident care. Resort-style pool and hot tub flanked by lounge chairs and grill stations. Walk-in closets and in-home washer/dryer with all floor plans
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
17 Units Available
Elements at Prairie Center
3128 Eagle Blvd, Brighton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,388
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,887
1210 sqft
Large bathrooms, open floor plans, gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and private balconies. Community amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center, swimming pool with cabana and a dog park. Pet-friendly.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3455 Grove St
3455 Grove Street, Brighton, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2640 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Backs to Park & Mountain Views 3 car garage - Property Id: 297360 Open Floor plan with a loft and 3 bedrooms upstairs and a large master bedroom. The main floor features a large kitchen and a main floor study or 4th bedroom.

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
518 South 1st Way
518 S 1st Way, Brighton, CO
1 Bedroom
$725
500 sqft
1 bedroom 1 bathroom, located in the neighborhood of Hutchcrofts Gardens in Brighton, CO. 4-Plex. You can install you own washer/dryer in the on-site laundry facility. Just minutes to shopping center and conveniently located to Highway 85.

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
792 Mockingbird Lane
792 Mockingbird Lane, Brighton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1440 sqft
*** RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED *** This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex in Brighton will welcome you with a total of 1,440 square feet of living space.

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
188 Paloma Avenue
188 Paloma Avenue, Brighton, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,545
2812 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in Brighton! This spacious home features an welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
4419 Mount Sneffels Street
4419 Mount Sneffels Street, Brighton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1832 sqft
Come tour this spacious and modern home in Brighton! This property features three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, high vaulted ceilings, and many windows that bring in great natural light.

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
880 Macaw Street
880 Macaw Street, Brighton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1574 sqft
Available approximately July 15th- 3 bedroom 2 full bathrooms on upper level and 1 half bath on main level. Family room dinning and kitchen on main level. fenced in back yard with sprinkler system front and back. full 2 car garage.

Last updated April 4 at 07:32am
1 Unit Available
470 Grey Swallow St
470 Grey Swallow Street, Brighton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1825 sqft
This home features multiple living areas, large fenced yard, plenty of storage, and is close to the interstate as well as grocery store and other shopping. Pets considered (to be approved), sec dep is $1,975, applications done online at www.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Buffalo Run
1 Unit Available
15501 E 112th Ave Unit 34C
15501 East 112th Avenue, Commerce City, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,480
2600 sqft
15501 E 112th Ave Unit 34C Available 06/20/20 Spacious 3BD, 4BA Commerce City Townhome with Bonus Loft, Finished Basement, and 2-car Garage - Live off Buffalo Mesa Golf Course in this updated townhome with bonus loft space and finished basement.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Turnberry
1 Unit Available
12412 E 105th Ave
12412 East 105th Avenue, Commerce City, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2126 sqft
Features 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, open floor plan from kitchen to family room, upstairs loft area, located upstairs is large laundry room with window, large closets, unfinished basement, zero scape in back yard with huge concrete patio and small
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Belle Creek
7 Units Available
Belle Creek Apartments
9458 Longs Peak Dr Suite #110, Commerce City, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,584
545 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,597
782 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Belle Creek Trail and Town Square Park. Apartments have modern kitchens with all major appliances. An attractive community that include a playground, a community garden and a basketball court.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10686 Kalispell St
10686 Kalispell Street, Commerce City, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1993 sqft
Gorgeous Home With Two Car Garage and Access to Community Pool! - Available for 1 - 2 year lease! Come see this open floor plan which includes a large family room and gas fireplace.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9758 Laredo St Unit 4D
9758 Laredo Street, Commerce City, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1568 sqft
9758 Laredo St Unit 4D Available 07/08/20 Affordable 3BD, 3BA Commerce City Townhome with 2-car Garage, Near DIA - Delightful townhouse, located in one of Denver's most expanding neighborhoods.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12862 Jasmine St #C
12862 Jasmine St, Thornton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1312 sqft
12862 Jasmine St #C Available 07/01/20 Updated Riverdale Park Condo - This town home is an end unit and faces the community pool with a large patio area. Kitchen is upgraded with Granite counter tops and stainless steal appliance.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12779 Jasmine Ct
12779 Jasmine Court, Thornton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1448 sqft
12779 Jasmine Ct Available 07/06/20 Townhome in Sage Creek, 3 bedroom! - Three bedrooms located upstairs along with full bath and washer & dryer.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12170 Niagara St
12170 Niagara Street, Adams County, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,345
1521 sqft
Beautiful Modern 4 Bed/3 Bath House With Garage and Fenced in Yard! - Contact me today to tour! Text, Call, or Email! Kyle- 720-908-6279 katherine.badcock@realatlas.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Reunion
1 Unit Available
10122 Southlawn Cir
10122 Southlawn Circle, Commerce City, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2070 sqft
Available 7/15/20. YouTube video: youtu.be/L9KLtOAohQg Stunning 3 bed + large loft / 2.5 bath in Reunion.

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Hazeltine
1 Unit Available
8220 East 104th Way
8220 East 104th Way, Adams County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1344 sqft
This 1344 square foot single family home has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. It is located at 8220 E 104th Way Henderson, Colorado. Fresh paint, hard wood floors , washer and dryer hook ups. With a sun room in the back.

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
12301 Holly Street
12301 Holly Street, Thornton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1350 sqft
Charming and private single-family ranch home on 5 acres that’s great for a small family or couple! This 3 bedroom / 1 bathroom home is in a convenient, safe neighborhood in Thornton that is close to shopping, restaurants and schools.

Last updated March 23 at 07:15pm
1 Unit Available
12722 Jasmine Street
12722 Jasmine Street, Thornton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1687 sqft
*** 15 MONTH LEASE *** Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 1313336. This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2.

Last updated February 7 at 05:16pm
1 Unit Available
6647 Monaco Way
6647 Monaco Way, Adams County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1243 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
City Guide for Brighton, CO

"There's a rumble in Brighton tonight. Ringside seats for the neighborhood fight. There ain't a damn thing that the cops can do. There's a rumble in Brighton tonight." (-Stray Cats, "Rumble in Brighton")

With just under 35,000 permanent residents, Brighton is a treasure trove of history. If you are interested in the history of the old west then this is a great place to move to and settle. The city was originally a railroad and stagecoach depot with a large farming area. The Denver suburb has evolved over the decades into a vibrant community full of interesting people and a prospering economy. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Brighton, CO

Finding an apartment in Brighton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

