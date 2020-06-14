68 Apartments for rent in Brighton, CO with hardwood floors

"There's a rumble in Brighton tonight. Ringside seats for the neighborhood fight. There ain't a damn thing that the cops can do. There's a rumble in Brighton tonight." (-Stray Cats, "Rumble in Brighton")

With just under 35,000 permanent residents, Brighton is a treasure trove of history. If you are interested in the history of the old west then this is a great place to move to and settle. The city was originally a railroad and stagecoach depot with a large farming area. The Denver suburb has evolved over the decades into a vibrant community full of interesting people and a prospering economy. See more