68 Apartments for rent in Brighton, CO with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Brighton renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >
4 Units Available
4 Units Available
Platte View Landing
90 Miller Ave, Brighton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,608
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,528
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,754
1166 sqft
On-site management, 24 hour maintenance, and 30 day move-in satisfaction guarantee for unbeatable resident care. Resort-style pool and hot tub flanked by lounge chairs and grill stations. Walk-in closets and in-home washer/dryer with all floor plans
8 Units Available
8 Units Available
Solaire Apartments
1287 S 8th Ave, Brighton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,331
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,503
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,912
1350 sqft
Abundant storage space with walk-in closets in every floor plan. Resort-style pool with lap lanes, sun shelf and lounge chairs. Outdoor lounge with firepit. Less than a mile to US-85.
17 Units Available
17 Units Available
Elements at Prairie Center
3128 Eagle Blvd, Brighton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,388
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,887
1210 sqft
Large bathrooms, open floor plans, gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and private balconies. Community amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center, swimming pool with cabana and a dog park. Pet-friendly.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
117 N 7th Ave
117 North 7th Avenue, Brighton, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1901 sqft
Charming, 4-bedroom, 2 bath, 1904 sq ft home available for rent in Brighton, CO. This vintage house was built in the mid 1900â??s and offers authentic finishing's. Home includes a covered front patio, updated kitchen, and faux hardwood floors.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
482 Mt Belford St
482 Mount Belford Street, Brighton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
3181 sqft
Open floor plan with large master suite and walk in closet. Loft area and 2 additional bedrooms upstairs and full bath. Main floor office, formal dining room, family room and living room. Kitchen and entry has hardwood floors.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
4419 Mount Sneffels Street
4419 Mount Sneffels Street, Brighton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1832 sqft
Come tour this spacious and modern home in Brighton! This property features three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, high vaulted ceilings, and many windows that bring in great natural light.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
4590 Crestone Peak Street
4590 Crestone Peak Street, Brighton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1244 sqft
3 bed, 2.5 bath home includes updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and a fireplace. There is a fenced in backyard/porch area leading to a detached 2 car garage.
Results within 1 mile of Brighton

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
869 Ponderosa Ln
869 Ponderosa Lane, Lochbuie, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,080
1800 sqft
Spacious 3BD, 2BA Single Family Home with Private Back Yard and Garage Parking - Charming single family home, located on the edge of Brighton. Enjoy the open layout of the homes lot and the overall floor plan.

1 Unit Available
Buffalo Run
1 Unit Available
15501 E 112th Ave Unit 34C
15501 East 112th Avenue, Commerce City, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,480
2719 sqft
15501 E 112th Ave Unit 34C Available 06/20/20 Spacious 3BD, 4BA Commerce City Townhome with Bonus Loft, Finished Basement, and 2-car Garage - Live off Buffalo Mesa Golf Course in this updated townhome with bonus loft space and finished basement.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
11959 Riverstone Cir Unit C
11959 Riverstone Court, Commerce City, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1831 sqft
11959 Riverstone Cir Unit C Available 06/29/20 Charming 3BD, 3BA Townhouse in Henderson, Easy Access to Denver International Airport - Fantastic opportunity to live in this update townhouse, in the heart of Henderson.
Results within 5 miles of Brighton
6 Units Available
Belle Creek
6 Units Available
Belle Creek Apartments
9458 Longs Peak Dr Suite #110, Commerce City, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,597
782 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Belle Creek Trail and Town Square Park. Apartments have modern kitchens with all major appliances. An attractive community that include a playground, a community garden and a basketball court.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
12170 Niagara St
12170 Niagara Street, Adams County, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,345
1521 sqft
Beautiful Modern 4 Bed/3 Bath House With Garage and Fenced in Yard! - Contact me today to tour! Text, Call, or Email! Kyle- 720-908-6279 katherine.badcock@realatlas.

1 Unit Available
Reunion
1 Unit Available
10122 Southlawn Cir
10122 Southlawn Circle, Commerce City, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2070 sqft
Available 7/15/20. YouTube video: youtu.be/L9KLtOAohQg Stunning 3 bed + large loft / 2.5 bath in Reunion.

1 Unit Available
Hazeltine
1 Unit Available
8220 East 104th Way
8220 East 104th Way, Adams County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1344 sqft
This 1344 square foot single family home has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. It is located at 8220 E 104th Way Henderson, Colorado. Fresh paint, hard wood floors , washer and dryer hook ups. With a sun room in the back.
Results within 10 miles of Brighton
40 Units Available
Northglenn
40 Units Available
Haven 124 at Eastlake Station
12255 Claude Ct, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,385
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,954
1328 sqft
Just a few minutes from Downtown Metro Detroit. A short walk to N Line train lines. Spacious one-, two- or three-bedroom floor plans. Wood-style flooring, open floor plans and stunning amenities.
35 Units Available
Gateway
35 Units Available
The Haven by Watermark
18400 Elmendorf Drive, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,465
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,219
1415 sqft
Welcome to The Haven by Watermark, a residential community featuring One, Two & Three bedroom apartments in Denver, CO.
18 Units Available
Denver International Airport
18 Units Available
Elevate at Pena station
17607 East 61st Avenue, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,399
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elevate at Pena Station offers brand new, never lived in apartments near DIA. These breathtaking new residences offer amazing features at unbelievable prices.
8 Units Available
Northglenn
8 Units Available
Keystone
12150 Race St, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,366
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,636
944 sqft
Located conveniently near Boondocks Fun Center for residents' entertainment. Tenants can shop at the nearby Thorncreek Crossing and Washington Point Shopping Center. Can exercise at the close by Wyco Park or use the on-site 24 hour fitness center.
18 Units Available
18 Units Available
Avana Eastlake
2801 E 120th Ave, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,279
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,892
1228 sqft
Generous counter space and tiled floors in kitchen and bathroom. Nine foot ceilings and picture windows for airy living space. Theater room seats up to twelve. Minutes to I-25.
7 Units Available
7 Units Available
Highpointe Park Apartments
9701 PEARL ST, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,533
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,596
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Well-appointed apartments in North Denver with easy access to I-25, downtown Denver, and Thornton's Highpointe District. Beautiful grounds with clubhouse, pool, and dog park. Units have hardwood floors.
15 Units Available
Northglenn
15 Units Available
Carrick Bend
11525 Community Center Dr, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,348
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,702
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,877
1241 sqft
Stylish, cozy apartments with sleek hardwood flooring. Enjoy morning coffee at the cafe and a nighttime workout at the gym on site. Close to EB Rains Jr. Memorial Park. Near I-25.
10 Units Available
Central Westminster
10 Units Available
SkyView
1420 W 116th Ave, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,175
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
900 sqft
Excellent location in the Westminster Tech Corridor. Community features include saltwater pool, jacuzzi and fire pit. Apartments offer granite-inspired countertops, modern cherry cabinets and black appliances.
19 Units Available
Northeast Westminster
19 Units Available
The Estates at Tanglewood
581 W 123rd Ave, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,254
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,387
1126 sqft
Every apartment home boasts large walk-in closets, garden soaking tubs, and large windows for natural light. Located in the highly rated Adams County School District. Convenient location; just minutes from The Orchards and I-25. Residents close to dog parks and walking trails.
21 Units Available
Northglenn
21 Units Available
Regatta
10500 Irma Dr, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,403
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,533
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,343
1220 sqft
On-site media center and theater. Easy access to Downtown Denver, the Northwest Tech Corridor, and the Denver International Airport through I-25 and other major roads. Many nature trails pass near property. Close to Coors Field and Pepsi Center.
City Guide for Brighton, CO

"There's a rumble in Brighton tonight. Ringside seats for the neighborhood fight. There ain't a damn thing that the cops can do. There's a rumble in Brighton tonight." (-Stray Cats, "Rumble in Brighton")

With just under 35,000 permanent residents, Brighton is a treasure trove of history. If you are interested in the history of the old west then this is a great place to move to and settle. The city was originally a railroad and stagecoach depot with a large farming area. The Denver suburb has evolved over the decades into a vibrant community full of interesting people and a prospering economy. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Brighton, CO

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Brighton renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

