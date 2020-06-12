/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:12 PM
98 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Brighton, CO
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
17 Units Available
Elements at Prairie Center
3128 Eagle Blvd, Brighton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,887
1210 sqft
Large bathrooms, open floor plans, gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and private balconies. Community amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center, swimming pool with cabana and a dog park. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Solaire Apartments
1287 S 8th Ave, Brighton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,912
1350 sqft
Abundant storage space with walk-in closets in every floor plan. Resort-style pool with lap lanes, sun shelf and lounge chairs. Outdoor lounge with firepit. Less than a mile to US-85.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
7 Units Available
Platte View Landing
90 Miller Ave, Brighton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,754
1166 sqft
On-site management, 24 hour maintenance, and 30 day move-in satisfaction guarantee for unbeatable resident care. Resort-style pool and hot tub flanked by lounge chairs and grill stations. Walk-in closets and in-home washer/dryer with all floor plans
Last updated June 12 at 08:31pm
1 Unit Available
5051 Crane Drive
5051 Crane Drive, Brighton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1325 sqft
*COMING SOON! Available Monday, 06/15/20 * Seeking high quality, long termÂ residentÂ * We do full background checks *Â Visit website for online application * Ranch-style home * 3rd bedroom could also be used as an office or study; has french doors
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
188 Paloma Avenue
188 Paloma Avenue, Brighton, CO
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in Brighton! This spacious home features an welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3455 Grove St
3455 Grove Street, Brighton, CO
Available 07/01/20 Backs to Park & Mountain Views 3 car garage - Property Id: 297360 Open Floor plan with a loft and 3 bedrooms upstairs and a large master bedroom. The main floor features a large kitchen and a main floor study or 4th bedroom.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
117 N 7th Ave
117 North 7th Avenue, Brighton, CO
Charming, 4-bedroom, 2 bath, 1904 sq ft home available for rent in Brighton, CO. This vintage house was built in the mid 1900â??s and offers authentic finishing's. Home includes a covered front patio, updated kitchen, and faux hardwood floors.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
482 Mt Belford St
482 Mount Belford Street, Brighton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
3181 sqft
Open floor plan with large master suite and walk in closet. Loft area and 2 additional bedrooms upstairs and full bath. Main floor office, formal dining room, family room and living room. Kitchen and entry has hardwood floors.
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
792 Mockingbird Lane
792 Mockingbird Lane, Brighton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1440 sqft
*** RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED *** This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex in Brighton will welcome you with a total of 1,440 square feet of living space.
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
4419 Mount Sneffels Street
4419 Mount Sneffels Street, Brighton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1832 sqft
Come tour this spacious and modern home in Brighton! This property features three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, high vaulted ceilings, and many windows that bring in great natural light.
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
1 Unit Available
4590 Crestone Peak Street
4590 Crestone Peak Street, Brighton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1244 sqft
3 bed, 2.5 bath home includes updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and a fireplace. There is a fenced in backyard/porch area leading to a detached 2 car garage.
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
1 Unit Available
880 Macaw Street
880 Macaw Street, Brighton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1574 sqft
Available approximately July 15th- 3 bedroom 2 full bathrooms on upper level and 1 half bath on main level. Family room dinning and kitchen on main level. fenced in back yard with sprinkler system front and back. full 2 car garage.
Last updated April 4 at 07:32am
1 Unit Available
470 Grey Swallow St
470 Grey Swallow Street, Brighton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1825 sqft
This home features multiple living areas, large fenced yard, plenty of storage, and is close to the interstate as well as grocery store and other shopping. Pets considered (to be approved), sec dep is $1,975, applications done online at www.
Results within 1 mile of Brighton
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
869 Ponderosa Ln
869 Ponderosa Lane, Lochbuie, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,080
1800 sqft
Spacious 3BD, 2BA Single Family Home with Private Back Yard and Garage Parking - Charming single family home, located on the edge of Brighton. Enjoy the open layout of the homes lot and the overall floor plan.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Buffalo Run
1 Unit Available
15501 E 112th Ave Unit 34C
15501 East 112th Avenue, Commerce City, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,480
2719 sqft
Spacious 3BD, 4BA Commerce City Townhome with Bonus Loft, Finished Basement, and 2-car Garage - Live off Buffalo Mesa Golf Course in this updated townhome with bonus loft space and finished basement.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11959 Riverstone Cir Unit C
11959 Riverstone Court, Commerce City, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1831 sqft
11959 Riverstone Cir Unit C Available 06/29/20 Charming 3BD, 3BA Townhouse in Henderson, Easy Access to Denver International Airport - Fantastic opportunity to live in this update townhouse, in the heart of Henderson.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Turnberry
1 Unit Available
12412 E 105th Ave
12412 East 105th Avenue, Commerce City, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2126 sqft
Features 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, open floor plan from kitchen to family room, upstairs loft area, located upstairs is large laundry room with window, large closets, unfinished basement, zero scape in back yard with huge concrete patio and small
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Buffalo Run
1 Unit Available
11687 Elkhart St.
11687 Elkhart Street, Commerce City, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1620 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in Brighton Home that Backs to Open Space with Mountain views and Sunsets! - Backs to open space with Mountain views and sunsets! 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath single family home. This property will not last. MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON.
Results within 5 miles of Brighton
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12779 Jasmine Ct
12779 Jasmine Court, Thornton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1448 sqft
12779 Jasmine Ct Available 07/06/20 Townhome in Sage Creek, 3 bedroom! - Three bedrooms located upstairs along with full bath and washer & dryer.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10017 Idalia St.
10017 Idalia Street, Commerce City, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2295 sqft
Newly updated 3 bedroom home in Commerce City Available Now! - To schedule a showing contact Mavi Unlimited at (720) 634-8638, 10017-idalia-st@rent.dynasty.com Available Now is this beautiful home located near E. 100th Ave and Chambers Rd.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12170 Niagara St
12170 Niagara Street, Adams County, CO
Beautiful Modern 4 Bed/3 Bath House With Garage and Fenced in Yard! - Contact me today to tour! Text, Call, or Email! Kyle- 720-908-6279 katherine.badcock@realatlas.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10686 Kalispell St
10686 Kalispell Street, Commerce City, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1993 sqft
Gorgeous Home With Two Car Garage and Access to Community Pool! - Available for 1 - 2 year lease! Come see this open floor plan which includes a large family room and gas fireplace.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9758 Laredo St Unit 4D
9758 Laredo Street, Commerce City, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1568 sqft
9758 Laredo St Unit 4D Available 07/08/20 Affordable 3BD, 3BA Commerce City Townhome with 2-car Garage, Near DIA - Delightful townhouse, located in one of Denver's most expanding neighborhoods.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Reunion
1 Unit Available
10122 Southlawn Cir
10122 Southlawn Circle, Commerce City, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2070 sqft
Available 7/15/20. YouTube video: youtu.be/L9KLtOAohQg Stunning 3 bed + large loft / 2.5 bath in Reunion.
