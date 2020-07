Amenities

Beautiful ranch style home in Brighton. There are 4 bedrooms plus an office.The property has been wonderfully updated and has many nice touches. Hardwood floors on main level, updated full bathroom and 3 bedrooms on main floor. Kitchen also updated with wonderful counters, backsplash and sink. Fully finished basement also with updated 3/4 bath. Beautiful yard with storage shed. This one will not last! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com