470 Grey Swallow St

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This home features multiple living areas, large fenced yard, plenty of storage, and is close to the interstate as well as grocery store and other shopping. Pets considered (to be approved), sec dep is $1,975, applications done online at www.dakotamgmt.com. For questions or to schedule a showing contact property manager Brad Rowe at via call, text, or e-mail at 720-448-6951 brad@dakotamgmt.com



No smoking, no growing, no students.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information from 3rd party websites. For the most accurate information please visit www.dakotamgmt.com