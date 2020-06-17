All apartments in Brighton
Last updated April 13 2020 at 9:16 AM

470 Grey Swallow St

470 Grey Swallow Street · (720) 448-6951
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

470 Grey Swallow Street, Brighton, CO 80601

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,975

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1825 sqft

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home features multiple living areas, large fenced yard, plenty of storage, and is close to the interstate as well as grocery store and other shopping. Pets considered (to be approved), sec dep is $1,975, applications done online at www.dakotamgmt.com. For questions or to schedule a showing contact property manager Brad Rowe at via call, text, or e-mail at 720-448-6951 brad@dakotamgmt.com

No smoking, no growing, no students.
We are not responsible for inaccurate information from 3rd party websites. For the most accurate information please visit www.dakotamgmt.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 470 Grey Swallow St have any available units?
470 Grey Swallow St has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 470 Grey Swallow St have?
Some of 470 Grey Swallow St's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 470 Grey Swallow St currently offering any rent specials?
470 Grey Swallow St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 470 Grey Swallow St pet-friendly?
Yes, 470 Grey Swallow St is pet friendly.
Does 470 Grey Swallow St offer parking?
No, 470 Grey Swallow St does not offer parking.
Does 470 Grey Swallow St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 470 Grey Swallow St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 470 Grey Swallow St have a pool?
No, 470 Grey Swallow St does not have a pool.
Does 470 Grey Swallow St have accessible units?
No, 470 Grey Swallow St does not have accessible units.
Does 470 Grey Swallow St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 470 Grey Swallow St has units with dishwashers.
Does 470 Grey Swallow St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 470 Grey Swallow St has units with air conditioning.
