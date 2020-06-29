All apartments in Brighton
1471 Red Poppy Way
Last updated March 30 2020 at 4:49 PM

1471 Red Poppy Way

1471 Red Poppy Way · No Longer Available
Location

1471 Red Poppy Way, Brighton, CO 80601

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
garage
internet access
Well-maintained, ranch-style, patio home located in Indigo Creek. Property includes large family room that opens to dining area and kitchen. Kitchen offers a stove/oven, dishwasher, microwave, fridge and large pantry. Large master bedroom with 5pc master bathroom and spacious closet. 2nd bedroom and bonus room with French doors and main bathroom located on main level. Huge unfinished basement, nice back deck for entertaining, 2 car attached garage and A/C. HOA maintains all exterior and common grounds. Easy access shopping, to HWY 85 and other highways. Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1471 Red Poppy Way have any available units?
1471 Red Poppy Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brighton, CO.
What amenities does 1471 Red Poppy Way have?
Some of 1471 Red Poppy Way's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1471 Red Poppy Way currently offering any rent specials?
1471 Red Poppy Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1471 Red Poppy Way pet-friendly?
No, 1471 Red Poppy Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brighton.
Does 1471 Red Poppy Way offer parking?
Yes, 1471 Red Poppy Way offers parking.
Does 1471 Red Poppy Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1471 Red Poppy Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1471 Red Poppy Way have a pool?
No, 1471 Red Poppy Way does not have a pool.
Does 1471 Red Poppy Way have accessible units?
No, 1471 Red Poppy Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1471 Red Poppy Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1471 Red Poppy Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1471 Red Poppy Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1471 Red Poppy Way has units with air conditioning.

