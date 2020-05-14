All apartments in Berthoud
Find more places like 2422 Tabor St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Berthoud, CO
/
2422 Tabor St
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:45 AM

2422 Tabor St

2422 Tabor Street · (408) 799-9346
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Berthoud
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2422 Tabor Street, Berthoud, CO 80513

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 beds, 4 baths, $2800 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 06/01/20 Tabor Street Berthoud - Property Id: 274446

Located in the Hammond Farm Development near new golf course off Berthoud Parkway, Berthoud. A stunning 3,500 sq ft 5 bedroom, loft, and 4 bathroom 2-story beauty. Full finished basement; Vaulted master bedroom retreat with 5 piece bath and double sided gas fireplace; Ceiling fans and walk in closets; Granite slab counter-tops in kitchen and bathrooms; Tiled bathrooms; Hardwood flooring; gourmet kitchen with S.S. appliances; gas range/oven; Butler pantry; Private formal dining room with glass French doors; 2 car garage; and many more new home upgrades.

Restrictions: Lease to one entity/no room rentals with no smoking
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/274446
Property Id 274446

(RLNE5757451)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2422 Tabor St have any available units?
2422 Tabor St has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2422 Tabor St have?
Some of 2422 Tabor St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2422 Tabor St currently offering any rent specials?
2422 Tabor St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2422 Tabor St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2422 Tabor St is pet friendly.
Does 2422 Tabor St offer parking?
Yes, 2422 Tabor St does offer parking.
Does 2422 Tabor St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2422 Tabor St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2422 Tabor St have a pool?
No, 2422 Tabor St does not have a pool.
Does 2422 Tabor St have accessible units?
No, 2422 Tabor St does not have accessible units.
Does 2422 Tabor St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2422 Tabor St has units with dishwashers.
Does 2422 Tabor St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2422 Tabor St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2422 Tabor St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Berthoud Apartments with GarageBerthoud Apartments with Parking
Berthoud Apartments with Washer-DryerBerthoud Dog Friendly Apartments
Berthoud Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COColumbine, COApplewood, COKen Caryl, CODakota Ridge, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity