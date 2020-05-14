2422 Tabor St

Amenities

Available 06/01/20 Tabor Street Berthoud - Property Id: 274446



Located in the Hammond Farm Development near new golf course off Berthoud Parkway, Berthoud. A stunning 3,500 sq ft 5 bedroom, loft, and 4 bathroom 2-story beauty. Full finished basement; Vaulted master bedroom retreat with 5 piece bath and double sided gas fireplace; Ceiling fans and walk in closets; Granite slab counter-tops in kitchen and bathrooms; Tiled bathrooms; Hardwood flooring; gourmet kitchen with S.S. appliances; gas range/oven; Butler pantry; Private formal dining room with glass French doors; 2 car garage; and many more new home upgrades.



Restrictions: Lease to one entity/no room rentals with no smoking

