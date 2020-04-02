6739 Grove Street Unit B

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Available now!! Unbeatable location to shops, restaurants, public transportation (short walk to Westminster Station), parks, and downtown. Spacious open Living Room, Kitchen and Dining area. Hardwood floors make for comfortable bedrooms with large windows for plenty of light. Very large kitchen area with tons of cabinet space and breakfast nook.



This unit stays warm in winter and very cool all summer long. This is a great unit that is available now, do not wait to schedule a showing.



Aim High Property Management takes the current pandemic and social distancing seriously and we will respect your space and take appropriate measures while viewing this property.



This unit does not allow pets or smoking.

Charming 2 bedroom duplex available within walking distance of RTD Light Rail Station! Very clean and well maintained unit with direct access to Downtown, I-70 to Mountains, and anywhere in Colorado. Features 2 off-street parking spaces, enclosed private patio area, and 1/2 block from Westminster Station Pond/Little Dry Creek Trail.



Storage unit is available for an additional $50/month.