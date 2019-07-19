All apartments in Berkley
6328 Newton Ct

6328 Newton Court · No Longer Available
Location

6328 Newton Court, Berkley, CO 80003
Berkley

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
gym
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
garage
internet access
* Offered by Grace Property Management & Real Estate. www.RentGrace.com * We do NOT allow more than 3 unrelated adults in a rental home * Seeking high quality, long term resident * We do full background checks * Visit website for online application * Avoid bad Landlords - We are North Denver's premier property management firm * Available for immediate move in * 3 bedroom plus office. * New paint * New carpet * Fireplace * Fully fenced in back yard * 2 car garage with remotes * Easy access to local area shopping, restaurants, & highways * Call now! This won't lastlLong! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6328 Newton Ct have any available units?
6328 Newton Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Berkley, CO.
What amenities does 6328 Newton Ct have?
Some of 6328 Newton Ct's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6328 Newton Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6328 Newton Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6328 Newton Ct pet-friendly?
No, 6328 Newton Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Berkley.
Does 6328 Newton Ct offer parking?
Yes, 6328 Newton Ct offers parking.
Does 6328 Newton Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6328 Newton Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6328 Newton Ct have a pool?
No, 6328 Newton Ct does not have a pool.
Does 6328 Newton Ct have accessible units?
No, 6328 Newton Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6328 Newton Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6328 Newton Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 6328 Newton Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6328 Newton Ct has units with air conditioning.
