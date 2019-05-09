Rent Calculator
Berkley, CO
5335 Pecos Way
Last updated May 9 2019 at 1:19 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5335 Pecos Way
5335 Pecos Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5335 Pecos Way, Berkley, CO 80221
Berkley
Amenities
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9c04380042 ----
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5335 Pecos Way have any available units?
5335 Pecos Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Berkley, CO
.
Is 5335 Pecos Way currently offering any rent specials?
5335 Pecos Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5335 Pecos Way pet-friendly?
No, 5335 Pecos Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Berkley
.
Does 5335 Pecos Way offer parking?
No, 5335 Pecos Way does not offer parking.
Does 5335 Pecos Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5335 Pecos Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5335 Pecos Way have a pool?
No, 5335 Pecos Way does not have a pool.
Does 5335 Pecos Way have accessible units?
No, 5335 Pecos Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5335 Pecos Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5335 Pecos Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5335 Pecos Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5335 Pecos Way has units with air conditioning.






