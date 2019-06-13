All apartments in Berkley
Last updated June 13 2019 at 10:24 AM

5281 Stuart St

5281 Stuart Street · No Longer Available
Location

5281 Stuart Street, Berkley, CO 80212
Berkley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
5281 Stuart St Available 07/15/19 Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom in Denver! - Amazing 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Denver available in July! Centrally located to all the restaurants, shopping, Downtown Denver, Mountains, and Boulder. Beautifully updated kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar open to the cozy family/gathering room. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. The main level also has two bedrooms split by a full bath. Basement space is finished and offers another living room. Enjoy quiet evenings on the enclosed front porch or out back with a fenced yard and finished landscaping.

Spacious 3-car detached garage for storage and vehicles

Owner pays the solar panel and sewer bills
3rd bedroom is non-conforming
Non-smoking property
Pets negotiable

For more information or to schedule a property showing you may:

1. TEXT: Properties Plus your FIRST and LAST name along with the Address you are interested in (5281 Stuart St) to 877-428-2568

2. VISIT: http://www.propertiespluscolorado.com to apply for the property or for more information

3. CALL: Properties Plus at 303-327-6583

(RLNE4940251)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5281 Stuart St have any available units?
5281 Stuart St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Berkley, CO.
What amenities does 5281 Stuart St have?
Some of 5281 Stuart St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5281 Stuart St currently offering any rent specials?
5281 Stuart St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5281 Stuart St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5281 Stuart St is pet friendly.
Does 5281 Stuart St offer parking?
Yes, 5281 Stuart St offers parking.
Does 5281 Stuart St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5281 Stuart St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5281 Stuart St have a pool?
No, 5281 Stuart St does not have a pool.
Does 5281 Stuart St have accessible units?
No, 5281 Stuart St does not have accessible units.
Does 5281 Stuart St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5281 Stuart St has units with dishwashers.
Does 5281 Stuart St have units with air conditioning?
No, 5281 Stuart St does not have units with air conditioning.
