Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

5281 Stuart St Available 07/15/19 Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom in Denver! - Amazing 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Denver available in July! Centrally located to all the restaurants, shopping, Downtown Denver, Mountains, and Boulder. Beautifully updated kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar open to the cozy family/gathering room. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. The main level also has two bedrooms split by a full bath. Basement space is finished and offers another living room. Enjoy quiet evenings on the enclosed front porch or out back with a fenced yard and finished landscaping.



Spacious 3-car detached garage for storage and vehicles



Owner pays the solar panel and sewer bills

3rd bedroom is non-conforming

Non-smoking property

Pets negotiable



For more information or to schedule a property showing you may:



1. TEXT: Properties Plus your FIRST and LAST name along with the Address you are interested in (5281 Stuart St) to 877-428-2568



2. VISIT: http://www.propertiespluscolorado.com to apply for the property or for more information



3. CALL: Properties Plus at 303-327-6583



(RLNE4940251)