Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel internet access

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities garage internet access pet friendly

5275 Perry Street Available 06/01/19 3 Bed, 3 Bath Home Near Regis University - Great Location, Blocks from Regis University



3 Master sized Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, Great Room



Detached Garage



Open Kitchen has Center island, Stainless Steel Appliances. Washer Dryer in unit.



New paint, New carpet, New tile flooring



2 PATIOS



Available June 1, 2019. Please call or email with questions and to set up a showing.



Close to public transportation, shopping, the Noshery, Treasures, The Gold Spot and Rocky Top.



Tenant pays water, trash, gas, electric, cable internet



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4578517)