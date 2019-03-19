Amenities
5275 Perry Street Available 06/01/19 3 Bed, 3 Bath Home Near Regis University - Great Location, Blocks from Regis University
3 Master sized Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, Great Room
Detached Garage
Open Kitchen has Center island, Stainless Steel Appliances. Washer Dryer in unit.
New paint, New carpet, New tile flooring
2 PATIOS
Available June 1, 2019. Please call or email with questions and to set up a showing.
Close to public transportation, shopping, the Noshery, Treasures, The Gold Spot and Rocky Top.
Tenant pays water, trash, gas, electric, cable internet
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4578517)