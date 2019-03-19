All apartments in Berkley
Berkley, CO
5275 Perry Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5275 Perry Street

5275 North Perry Street · No Longer Available
Location

5275 North Perry Street, Berkley, CO 80212
Berkley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
internet access
pet friendly
5275 Perry Street Available 06/01/19 3 Bed, 3 Bath Home Near Regis University - Great Location, Blocks from Regis University

3 Master sized Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, Great Room

Detached Garage

Open Kitchen has Center island, Stainless Steel Appliances. Washer Dryer in unit.

New paint, New carpet, New tile flooring

2 PATIOS

Available June 1, 2019. Please call or email with questions and to set up a showing.

Close to public transportation, shopping, the Noshery, Treasures, The Gold Spot and Rocky Top.

Tenant pays water, trash, gas, electric, cable internet

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4578517)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

