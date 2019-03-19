All apartments in Berkley
Find more places like 5230 Newton St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Berkley, CO
/
5230 Newton St.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5230 Newton St.

5230 North Newton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5230 North Newton Street, Berkley, CO 80221
Berkley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
pet friendly
5230 Newton St. Available 06/01/19 4/5 Bedroom, 2 bath Unit very close to Regis University - Great Location, very close to Regis University

4/5 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, updated

Washer Dryer in unit.

New paint, New carpet, New tile

Patio and nice outdoor space

Great parking

Available June 1, 2019. Please call or email with questions and to set up a showing.

Close to public transportation, shopping, the Noshery, Treasures, The Gold Spot and Rocky Top.

Tenant pays water, trash, gas, electric, cable internet

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4578513)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5230 Newton St. have any available units?
5230 Newton St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Berkley, CO.
What amenities does 5230 Newton St. have?
Some of 5230 Newton St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5230 Newton St. currently offering any rent specials?
5230 Newton St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5230 Newton St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5230 Newton St. is pet friendly.
Does 5230 Newton St. offer parking?
Yes, 5230 Newton St. offers parking.
Does 5230 Newton St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5230 Newton St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5230 Newton St. have a pool?
No, 5230 Newton St. does not have a pool.
Does 5230 Newton St. have accessible units?
No, 5230 Newton St. does not have accessible units.
Does 5230 Newton St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5230 Newton St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5230 Newton St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5230 Newton St. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COWheat Ridge, COWelby, COShaw Heights, COFederal Heights, COEdgewater, COCommerce City, CO
Applewood, COGlendale, COGolden, COSuperior, COLouisville, COSheridan, COLafayette, COHolly Hills, COGreenwood Village, CODakota Ridge, COBrighton, COErie, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College