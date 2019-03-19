Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access pet friendly

5230 Newton St. Available 06/01/19 4/5 Bedroom, 2 bath Unit very close to Regis University - Great Location, very close to Regis University



4/5 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, updated



Washer Dryer in unit.



New paint, New carpet, New tile



Patio and nice outdoor space



Great parking



Available June 1, 2019. Please call or email with questions and to set up a showing.



Close to public transportation, shopping, the Noshery, Treasures, The Gold Spot and Rocky Top.



Tenant pays water, trash, gas, electric, cable internet



No Cats Allowed



