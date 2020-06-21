Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly gym parking pool garage

9375 Blanca Street Available 07/10/20 Three Bedroom Ranch Home in Candeles For Rent In Arvada - New Ranch with 2 bedrooms and an office third bedroom with french doors. Open concept kitchen, dining room and living room. Breakfast island in kitchen. Mountain view out of big bay living room window. Gas fireplace in living room. Master suite is fantastic with walk-in large closet. The back porch is perfect retreat for after dinner or before. Part of new Candelas development. Home comes with access to 2 community pools as well as a fitness center and party room.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4884594)