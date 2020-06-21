All apartments in Arvada
Arvada, CO
9375 Blanca Street
9375 Blanca Street

9375 Blanca Street
Location

9375 Blanca Street, Arvada, CO 80007

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
9375 Blanca Street Available 07/10/20 Three Bedroom Ranch Home in Candeles For Rent In Arvada - New Ranch with 2 bedrooms and an office third bedroom with french doors. Open concept kitchen, dining room and living room. Breakfast island in kitchen. Mountain view out of big bay living room window. Gas fireplace in living room. Master suite is fantastic with walk-in large closet. The back porch is perfect retreat for after dinner or before. Part of new Candelas development. Home comes with access to 2 community pools as well as a fitness center and party room.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4884594)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9375 Blanca Street have any available units?
9375 Blanca Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 9375 Blanca Street have?
Some of 9375 Blanca Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9375 Blanca Street currently offering any rent specials?
9375 Blanca Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9375 Blanca Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9375 Blanca Street is pet friendly.
Does 9375 Blanca Street offer parking?
Yes, 9375 Blanca Street does offer parking.
Does 9375 Blanca Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9375 Blanca Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9375 Blanca Street have a pool?
Yes, 9375 Blanca Street has a pool.
Does 9375 Blanca Street have accessible units?
No, 9375 Blanca Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9375 Blanca Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9375 Blanca Street does not have units with dishwashers.
