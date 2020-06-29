All apartments in Arvada
8455 W 54th Pl
Last updated November 25 2019 at 2:56 PM

8455 W 54th Pl

8455 West 54th Place · No Longer Available
Location

8455 West 54th Place, Arvada, CO 80002
I-70 Corridor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Old Town Arvada 4 bedroom comfort & privacy - Property Id: 162041

Beautifully remodeled brick ranch home near coveted Old Town Arvada with easy access to I-70, I-76, countless restaurants, stores, new light rail and walking distance to Arvada K-8 school. Three beds/one bath upstairs, one bed/one bath downstairs. The finished basement has new carpet, new windows and a huge living room area. Extra storage and laundry are downstairs; washer & dryer are included. Over sized enclosed carport, landscaped yard w/sprinklers & a private covered back patio. Newer A/C w/WiFi thermostat. Tenant pays utilities; water/sewer negotiable. No dangerous dogs & no more than 2 pets will be considered with $250 pet deposit. Pet rent is $25 for 1 pet, $40 for 2 pets per month. Must have renters insurance & good rental history. Background check fee is $45 for each 18+ applicant.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/162041p
Property Id 162041

(RLNE5267579)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8455 W 54th Pl have any available units?
8455 W 54th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 8455 W 54th Pl have?
Some of 8455 W 54th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8455 W 54th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
8455 W 54th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8455 W 54th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 8455 W 54th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 8455 W 54th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 8455 W 54th Pl offers parking.
Does 8455 W 54th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8455 W 54th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8455 W 54th Pl have a pool?
No, 8455 W 54th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 8455 W 54th Pl have accessible units?
No, 8455 W 54th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 8455 W 54th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8455 W 54th Pl has units with dishwashers.

