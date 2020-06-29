8455 W 54th Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Old Town Arvada 4 bedroom comfort & privacy - Property Id: 162041



Beautifully remodeled brick ranch home near coveted Old Town Arvada with easy access to I-70, I-76, countless restaurants, stores, new light rail and walking distance to Arvada K-8 school. Three beds/one bath upstairs, one bed/one bath downstairs. The finished basement has new carpet, new windows and a huge living room area. Extra storage and laundry are downstairs; washer & dryer are included. Over sized enclosed carport, landscaped yard w/sprinklers & a private covered back patio. Newer A/C w/WiFi thermostat. Tenant pays utilities; water/sewer negotiable. No dangerous dogs & no more than 2 pets will be considered with $250 pet deposit. Pet rent is $25 for 1 pet, $40 for 2 pets per month. Must have renters insurance & good rental history. Background check fee is $45 for each 18+ applicant.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/162041p

