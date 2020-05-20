All apartments in Arvada
7900 Lee St

7900 Lee Street · No Longer Available
Location

7900 Lee Street, Arvada, CO 80005
Oak Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 07/01/19 Beautiful Ranch in Arvada - Just Remodeled! - Property Id: 124494

Old school charm on a flat 3/4 Acre lot! All the amenities and upgrades of a NEW 2019 Property! 5 bed, 3 bath, wood burning stove on main floor and fire place in basement entertainment room! Light bright open floor plan with new kitchen appliances, cabinets, floors, roof, high efficiency HVAC and water heater, paint and carpet throughout. Abundant space to park toys, motor homes, boats, etc! 2 storage sheds on property one with power to it. Jefferson County R-1 school district (Ralston Valley) and close to shopping and old town Arvada, but with all the privacy and space you need.

Tenants are responsible for all utilities, landscaping and snow removal.

Application fee of $45/adult. Pets are subject to owner approval and additional pet deposit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/124494
Property Id 124494

(RLNE4916240)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7900 Lee St have any available units?
7900 Lee St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 7900 Lee St have?
Some of 7900 Lee St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7900 Lee St currently offering any rent specials?
7900 Lee St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7900 Lee St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7900 Lee St is pet friendly.
Does 7900 Lee St offer parking?
No, 7900 Lee St does not offer parking.
Does 7900 Lee St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7900 Lee St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7900 Lee St have a pool?
No, 7900 Lee St does not have a pool.
Does 7900 Lee St have accessible units?
No, 7900 Lee St does not have accessible units.
Does 7900 Lee St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7900 Lee St has units with dishwashers.
