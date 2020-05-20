7900 Lee St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 07/01/19 Beautiful Ranch in Arvada - Just Remodeled! - Property Id: 124494



Old school charm on a flat 3/4 Acre lot! All the amenities and upgrades of a NEW 2019 Property! 5 bed, 3 bath, wood burning stove on main floor and fire place in basement entertainment room! Light bright open floor plan with new kitchen appliances, cabinets, floors, roof, high efficiency HVAC and water heater, paint and carpet throughout. Abundant space to park toys, motor homes, boats, etc! 2 storage sheds on property one with power to it. Jefferson County R-1 school district (Ralston Valley) and close to shopping and old town Arvada, but with all the privacy and space you need.



Tenants are responsible for all utilities, landscaping and snow removal.



Application fee of $45/adult. Pets are subject to owner approval and additional pet deposit.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/124494

