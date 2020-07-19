Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities garage pet friendly

7808 Grandview Avenue Available 03/15/19 Recently Remodeled Two Bedroom Home For Rent in the Historic Arvada District - Recently remodeled, turn of the century home in the historic Arvada district. Walking distance to Old Town Arvada! Near the bank, shopping, restaurants, and light rail. Rock landscaping.



TO APPLY:

You MUST have set up a showing with a Housing Helpers Representative.



** COLORADO RESIDENTS: APPLY HERE: https://housinghelpers.quickleasepro.com/d/apply/566/new

** OUT OF STATE APPLICANTS: APPLY AT THE ORANGE BUTTON TO THE RIGHT ---->



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4705374)