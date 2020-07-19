All apartments in Arvada
/
Arvada, CO
/
7808 Grandview Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7808 Grandview Avenue

7808 Grandview Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7808 Grandview Avenue, Arvada, CO 80002
Olde Town Arvada Area

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
7808 Grandview Avenue Available 03/15/19 Recently Remodeled Two Bedroom Home For Rent in the Historic Arvada District - Recently remodeled, turn of the century home in the historic Arvada district. Walking distance to Old Town Arvada! Near the bank, shopping, restaurants, and light rail. Rock landscaping.

TO APPLY:
You MUST have set up a showing with a Housing Helpers Representative.

** COLORADO RESIDENTS: APPLY HERE: https://housinghelpers.quickleasepro.com/d/apply/566/new
** OUT OF STATE APPLICANTS: APPLY AT THE ORANGE BUTTON TO THE RIGHT ---->

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4705374)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7808 Grandview Avenue have any available units?
7808 Grandview Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 7808 Grandview Avenue have?
Some of 7808 Grandview Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7808 Grandview Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7808 Grandview Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7808 Grandview Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7808 Grandview Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7808 Grandview Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7808 Grandview Avenue offers parking.
Does 7808 Grandview Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7808 Grandview Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7808 Grandview Avenue have a pool?
No, 7808 Grandview Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7808 Grandview Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7808 Grandview Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7808 Grandview Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7808 Grandview Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
