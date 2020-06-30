All apartments in Arvada
7625 Marilyn Jean Dr
Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:40 AM

7625 Marilyn Jean Dr

7625 Marilyn Jean Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7625 Marilyn Jean Drive, Arvada, CO 80004
Olde Town Arvada Area

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Three bedrooms on the main and a large conforming master in the basement plus formal living room up and spacious bright family room down and a large fully-fenced yard makes this the ideal home for just about everyone.

For more information contact Pamela Brinkerhoff at 720-789-8981 or pamela@woodruffpm.com

Showings available 7 days a week.

Woodruff Property Management acts as an agent of the Landlord, not the tenant. Woodruff Property Management is required by law to disclose any information provided by the tenant to the Landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7625 Marilyn Jean Dr have any available units?
7625 Marilyn Jean Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 7625 Marilyn Jean Dr have?
Some of 7625 Marilyn Jean Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7625 Marilyn Jean Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7625 Marilyn Jean Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7625 Marilyn Jean Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7625 Marilyn Jean Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arvada.
Does 7625 Marilyn Jean Dr offer parking?
No, 7625 Marilyn Jean Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7625 Marilyn Jean Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7625 Marilyn Jean Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7625 Marilyn Jean Dr have a pool?
No, 7625 Marilyn Jean Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7625 Marilyn Jean Dr have accessible units?
No, 7625 Marilyn Jean Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7625 Marilyn Jean Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7625 Marilyn Jean Dr has units with dishwashers.

