7090 Simms St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage guest parking pet friendly

This amazing 2 bed 2.5 bath condominium is available July 15th, 2019. Water/sewer and Trash utilities INCLUDED!! This condo includes all appliances washer/dryer, oven/stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave The condo features great access to trails along Ralston Creek, community pool, private patio, gas fireplace, and a attached 1 car garage with a driveway and 2 guest parking spots. Central heating and AC. Rent is $1,775/month. Security Deposit is equal to one months rent. $55/adult Application fee. One time $150 Admin fee. $7 a month P/R fee. Pet Policy: 2 pet max. Cats and Dogs OK. $250 per pet/ refundable pet deposit. $25 per pet/ pet rent/ per month. Another home by Chris Mulhern with Renters Warehouse.