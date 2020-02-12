6902 Ralston Road

Amenities

2 bed/ 1.5 bath near Old Town Arvada - Charming historic older home located in the heart of Arvada. 1000 sq feet up and down. 2 bed 1 bath upstairs, 2 additional non-conforming rooms and 1 bath downstairs with large unfinished storage area.. Hardwood floors throughout. Large yard front and back. Minutes from downtown Arvada, G-line light rail, and close to freeway access. Plenty of off street parking. Large storage shed on property. No garage. Small dogs only, no cats. We show by appointment only. Credit score must be in mid 600s or higher to qualify. Please call (303)422-7992 to schedule a showing. Applications can be downloaded at csandassociates.net. Application fee is $30 per adult. $2095 deposit and first full month rent due at move-in/signing.



(RLNE4266866)