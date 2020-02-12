All apartments in Arvada
Last updated August 10 2019 at 11:46 AM

6902 Ralston Road

6902 Ralston Road · No Longer Available
Location

6902 Ralston Road, Arvada, CO 80002
Olde Town Arvada Area

Amenities

hardwood floors
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bed/ 1.5 bath near Old Town Arvada - Charming historic older home located in the heart of Arvada. 1000 sq feet up and down. 2 bed 1 bath upstairs, 2 additional non-conforming rooms and 1 bath downstairs with large unfinished storage area.. Hardwood floors throughout. Large yard front and back. Minutes from downtown Arvada, G-line light rail, and close to freeway access. Plenty of off street parking. Large storage shed on property. No garage. Small dogs only, no cats. We show by appointment only. Credit score must be in mid 600s or higher to qualify. Please call (303)422-7992 to schedule a showing. Applications can be downloaded at csandassociates.net. Application fee is $30 per adult. $2095 deposit and first full month rent due at move-in/signing.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4266866)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6902 Ralston Road have any available units?
6902 Ralston Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
Is 6902 Ralston Road currently offering any rent specials?
6902 Ralston Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6902 Ralston Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6902 Ralston Road is pet friendly.
Does 6902 Ralston Road offer parking?
Yes, 6902 Ralston Road offers parking.
Does 6902 Ralston Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6902 Ralston Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6902 Ralston Road have a pool?
No, 6902 Ralston Road does not have a pool.
Does 6902 Ralston Road have accessible units?
No, 6902 Ralston Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6902 Ralston Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6902 Ralston Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6902 Ralston Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6902 Ralston Road does not have units with air conditioning.
