Home
/
Arvada, CO
/
6778 Zenobia Loop
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6778 Zenobia Loop

6778 Zenobia Loop · No Longer Available
Location

6778 Zenobia Loop, Arvada, CO 80030

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Video and application at: http://woodruffpropertymgmt.com/for-rent/?uid=828112900 Beautiful 3 bed / 2.5 bath townhome located in the Yacht Club by Hidden Lake. Built in 1995 this home has all the modern appliances and finishes. Cathedral ceiling and gas fireplace in living room. Dining room connects to kitchen plus breakfast nook. Full size front load washer/dryer, stove, refrigerator, over the range microwave, dishwasher and central A/C. Half bath on main floor plus 2 full baths upstairs. Master bedroom has large walk-in closet and attached bath. Private shaded front porch - perfect for relaxing! Attached 2 car garage with opener. Located in the highly coveted Yacht Club, this beautiful home has access to community swimming pool and is walking distance to Hidden Lake. Less than 10 minutes from I-70 and I-76. Tons of shopping and dining nearby. Looking for tenants with credit score of 650+, monthly gross income at least $5,000, no evictions and must be able to pass criminal background check. Sorry - no smoking or section 8. Pets negotiable with additional fee. Showings available 7 days a week: Call Troy Herman, Woodruff Property Management, (303) 532-9372

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6778 Zenobia Loop have any available units?
6778 Zenobia Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 6778 Zenobia Loop have?
Some of 6778 Zenobia Loop's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6778 Zenobia Loop currently offering any rent specials?
6778 Zenobia Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6778 Zenobia Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 6778 Zenobia Loop is pet friendly.
Does 6778 Zenobia Loop offer parking?
Yes, 6778 Zenobia Loop offers parking.
Does 6778 Zenobia Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6778 Zenobia Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6778 Zenobia Loop have a pool?
Yes, 6778 Zenobia Loop has a pool.
Does 6778 Zenobia Loop have accessible units?
No, 6778 Zenobia Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 6778 Zenobia Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6778 Zenobia Loop has units with dishwashers.

