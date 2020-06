Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking

**SECTION 8 ACCEPTED** Big 3 bed 1 bath apartment near old town Arvada. Very large unit with 1100 sqft of living space. Balcony. Newly remodeled kitchen with new stainless steel appliances. Off-street parking and building laundry facilities. The owner pays water sewer and trash.



Great location near Old Town Arvada. Close to public transportation, shopping, dining, and entertainment.



This is a NON Smoking and NO PETS property. Section 8 Accepted.



Professionally Managed by Rivendell Real Estate